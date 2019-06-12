Spencer Pratt dodged talking directly about his former ‘The Hills’ co-star Lauren Conrad while out in NYC on June 12 but still managed to throw some shade!

Spencer Pratt, 35, threw major shade at Lauren Conrad, 33, while out in New York City on June 12. The husband of fellow cast member Heidi Pratt, 32, said the upcoming premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings, is “way better” as they continue filming without L.C. “How is this new season of The Hills compared to last season?” a field producer from The Blast asked. “Oh way better, way better,” Spencer replied. “Even without L.C.” they clarified to which Spencer confirmed, “Way better, way better, way better.”

“So you guys don’t miss L.C. on the show?” the producer pressed. However, the reality star completely dodged the question and just replied, “Umm, I am so happy to have The Hills back with MTV.” But Lauren won’t be the only one skipping out on the new docuseries which is slated to premiere in 2019, as Kristin Cavallari, 32, is also focusing on her own E! reality show, Very Cavallari along with FOX’s Paradise Hotel.

Meanwhile, as we previously reported Lauren has a full plate as she just announced she’s pregnant with her second child with husband William Tell, 39. The blonde beauty took to Instagram on April 2 to share the exciting news in a post she shared with her 6.1 million followers. “It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year,” Lauren captioned a precious photo of her cradling her growing baby bump. The TV personality, fashion designer, and author debuted her bump in an off-white floral dress with delicate ties on each short-sleeve. Lauren, who was photographed from the side, can be seen smiling as she looks down at her belly.