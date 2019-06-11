‘AGT’ Recap: Talented Violinist & Cancer Survivor, 11, Earns Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer

The ‘AGT’ judges witness truly amazing performances during the June 11 episode. However, the last performance of the night leaves Simon Cowell so moved that he gives away his Golden Buzzer.

Week 3 of America’s Got Talent season 14 auditions begin with Marina Mazepa, a dancer who grew up in Ukraine. Julianne Hough is super excited to see a dancer perform. Marina’s performance appears to be a ballet number but it’s so much more. She’s a contortionist and the way she can move her body is insane. “That was amazing,” Gabrielle Union says. Julianne notes that the performance was both “strong and powerful” as well as “elegant and graceful.” Marina’s moving on to the next round.

Dom Chambers, a 26-year-old magician from Australia combines your two favorite things for his act: beer and magic. He knows that this could be the moment that changes everything for him so he doesn’t let the judges or audience down. Gabrielle calls Dom “super refreshing” and Simon Cowell says it was an “amazing audition.”

Next up is Carmen Carter, a full-time singer. When she’s on stage she begins crying while explaining why she hasn’t had her big break yet. She reveals she was fat-shamed in the early years of her career and it had a major impact on her journey. She became a background singer after that and didn’t pursue solo music — until now. Carmen performs a stunning and powerful rendition of “Never Tear Us Apart.” The judges are blown away by her “amazing voice.” Julianne adds, “No one will be forgetting your name.” Carmen gets a yes from all 4 judges.

An 84-year-old and a 54-year-old take the stage next for their performance. Apparently, it’s their “lifelong dream of performing” so they decided to work together. The duo shocks everyone with their incredible hand-balancing act. Simon says the performance is “genuinely one of my favorite acts.” This dynamic duo is headed to the next round.

Charlotte Summers takes AGT by storm with her performance of the classic song “I Put A Spell On You.” For only being 13 years old, Charlotte’s voice is astounding. “You’ve got a depth and a soul and I’m here for all of this,” Gabrielle raves. Simon gives Charlotte a small critique but is excited to see what she brings in the next round.

Comedian Kevin L. Schwartz arrives to the stage next and he’s very nervous. He’s struggled in the past with leaving his house. He’s currently unemployed and trying to be a comedian. His act starts off a little rough but his dry humor is sensational once he gets going. Howie Mandel gushes that Kevin’s work was “so wonderful.”

Singer Mackenzie gives Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” his own unique twist. His voice is terrific. There’s so much potential with him. “This is what we call a great moment,” Simon says. Mackenzie is followed by hilarious ventriloquist Michael Paul. “I think you just changed your life tonight,” Howie raves over the fun performance. Both Mackenzie and Michael are moving forward.

The final performance of the night is a violinist named Tyler Butler-Figueroa. He’s just 11 years old. Tyler started playing the violin when he was 7 1/2 years old after he was bullied by other kids. He reveals that he was diagnosed with leukemia when he was only 4 years old. He doesn’t want to be known as the kid with cancer. He wants to be known as the kid with the violin. He plays the violin to Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger” and his talent is endless. Tyler has the crowd on their feet almost immediately. Simon raves over Tyler’s “amazing talent” and has the perfect response to the people who bullied Tyler: THE GOLDEN BUZZER! He’s going all the way to the live shows. He bursts into tears on stage and his mom says this moment is a “dream come true.”