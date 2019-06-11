Sophie Turner Celebrates ‘Bachelorette Party’ With ‘GOT’ Co-Star Maisie Williams In Spain

The Stark sisters left Winterfell for somewhere warmer. Sophie Turner took a girls’ trip with Maisie Williams, and fans are assuming it was a bachelorette party!

Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, already exchanged ring pops in Las Vegas on May 1, but fans think that the festivities for their second wedding are already underway. Their suspicions arose after seeing Sophie and her gal pals — which included her on-screen Game of Thrones sister Maisie Williams, 22 — take a private jet from London to Spain on June 9! Sophie’s crew posed for group shots inside and outside the sleek aircraft, which The Spanish Princess star Nadia Parkes also shared to her Instagram. The ladies’ destination was Benidorm, a seaside resort town in Spain, which friend Maddie Spalding revealed in her Instagram post.

Sophie’s pals (potential bridesmaids?) sipped on champagne and chowed down on McDonald’s takeout during the ride, and apparently there was some turbulence. “We can’t have nice things. The entire plane spilled their McDonald’s & drinks on take off. Bless that flight attendant’s heart,” friend Blair Noel Croce wrote in her respective post. After touching down in Spain, the ladies headed to their hotel and kicked back in matching grey robes (drinks in hand, again) on a rooftop lounge.

It has yet to be confirmed if the getaway trip was a bachelorette party, and HollywoodLife has reached out to Sophie’s rep for comment. It’s not far-fetched to think, though, considering that Joe just went on a dudes-only trip to Ibiza! It was widely believed that the trip to the party hubbub was a bachelor’s party, considering that his brothers Nick and Kevin, including DNCE bandmate Cole Whittle, tagged along. On May 31, Joe shared a round of photos of bachelor-esque activities: taking shots, smoking cigars and chilling in a massive pad with an ocean view. “THE BOY. THE BOYS. THE BOYS. Incredible weekend full of celebration In Ibiza. Love you all. #fastlife 🤠🕺🍾,” Joe captioned the celebratory pictures on Instagram.

@fryderthe13th My friend Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are patru in Benidorm Spain i am very happy for them pic.twitter.com/78cCrKh72R — Maisie Sweet (@FanAlexandru) June 10, 2019

After an Elvis officiator married Joe and Sophie in Las Vegas on May 1, their in-law Priyanka Chopra, 36, confirmed that there would still be an “amazing, beautiful” wedding to follow while speaking with Access. Prior to the Las Vegas nuptials, Joe confirmed that he’d exchange vows with Sophie in France this summer, while speaking on the Zach Sang Show in April 2019.