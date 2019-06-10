Cardi B Puts Booty On Display In Insane Cutout Bodysuit In 1st-Look Photo At Her ‘Hustlers’ Character

Cardi B just gave fans a sneak peak at her role in the forthcoming ‘Hustler’s film & it’s safe to say it’s going to be one steamy flick.

Another day, another jaw-dropping photo from Cardi B. This time, the A-list rapper is showing more skin than ever, and it’s all account of her role in the new Hustlers film. The 26-year-old female MC is slipping into the shoes of Diamond for the movie, and she gave fans a first look at her role on June 9. The rapper brought the HEAT in the revealing photo, which showed her in full costume on set. Her insane ensemble consisted of fishnet tights, a pair of lace-up stripper heels, and a tiny bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. In the skintight number, Cardi put her bod on full display, showing off her curvaceous bottom which was only covered by a small thong and her opalescent tights. “Y’all ready for DIAMOND to come to a theater near you this fall ?” she asked in the caption of her post.

Fans seemed ready indeed. They took to the comments of Cardi’s steamy post with high praise for the star, who was once a stripper herself. “Shine bright like a diamond ! Baby girl u a star !!! ✨,” one person wrote. “You look BETTER then the dancers at my club … and they suppose to be the pros 🔥🔥🔥” one person praised. “I’m ready! ❤️,” another excited fan said. Some reminisced on the days when Cardi got her paper from hitting the clubs each night. “The stripper world ain’t been the same since you left 😭,” one fan wrote below the post.

If anyone knows how to hustle hard, it’s Cardi. In fact, between her music career and her forthcoming film, Cardi was hustling a bit too hard and was recently forced to take a break so her body could properly recover from plastic surgery. However, she wasn’t happy about having to slow down and cancel a slew of shows. “This was a very hard decision for Cardi to make because she never wants to disappoint her fans,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Cardi is one of the hardest workers in the entertainment industry and thrives on her busy schedule and never-ending energy. But Cardi has pushed herself so much and for so long, and she realizes her health and well-being has to come first,” they said.

Okurrr is Cardi looking good here or what?! After seeing a sneak peak at her role in the Hustlers film, we are SO ready for it to hit theaters. The forthcoming film which also stars Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, and Constance Wu, is due out in September of 2019.