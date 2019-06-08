Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie : The Truth On Whether He Issued Her An Ultimatum To Sign Divorce Papers

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ended their marriage in 2016, but their divorce still isn’t final. It’s been reported that he is pressuring her to sign off on their split — but has he really given her an ultimatum?

Angelina Jolie, 44, and Brad Pitt, 55, filed for divorce in Sept. 2016 and their lawyers have been battling it out in court ever since. A new report by The Sun claims that Brad is pushing Angie to sign the final divorce papers or “face a cash fine”. But a source close to Brad tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there is no ultimatum. Of course, that doesn’t mean he isn’t “frustrated” by how long this divorce is dragging on for.

“There is no way for Brad to guarantee that the divorce will be done by a certain date,” says the source. “There’s no ultimatum, that’s just not possible. But he certainly does want to have this divorce finalized, it’s been going on for so long and it’s not Brad that’s dragging it out. He is frustrated that it’s taking so long but there’s not a whole lot he can do about it so he’s letting his lawyers handle it and trying to stay as zen about it all as he can.”

Fortunately for Brad one aspect of the divorce that has made progress is the custody arrangement for his and Angelina’s six kids — Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. Since reaching a custody agreement back in Nov. 2018 Brad has been enjoying lots of quality time with his kids. Unfortunately for fans of daddy Brad there aren’t any recent pictures of him with his brood because he makes sure to keep his time with his kids totally private. But even without the pics to prove it we all know Brad is total dad goals.

And when Brad isn’t spending time with his kids he’s got plenty to keep him busy. The first trailer for his upcoming astronaut movie Ad Astra just dropped — the movie hits theaters this September. And this year he’s also starring in the highly-anticipated Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and has already gotten great reviews ahead of its official release date.