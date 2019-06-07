Selena Gomez Hugs Adorable Fans During Touching Visit To Children’s Hospital

Selena Gomez just put a smile on many young faces at the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on June 7, and she was joined by a few familiar faces from ‘Modern Family’!

Giving back to those in need is on Selena Gomez’s agenda this weekend! The 26-year-old singer paid a visit to the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on June 7, where she spent a day of fun with the young patients by playing board games, coloring and mingling. The visit also served as an adorable meet-and-greet, as Selena hugged the children and posed for smiley photos.

Selena didn’t make the trip alone, as Modern Family co-stars Ariel Winter, 21, and Eric Stonestreet, 47, also spent the day at the children’s hospital. Magician Blake Vogt also tagged along!

The stars are in Kansas City for the 10th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend fundraiser, a three-day charitable event that benefits the Children’s Mercy Hospital. Kansas City natives Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner, Rob Riggle, and Eric (who visited the hospital with Ariel) are the 2019 hosts! The special weekend began in 2010, thanks to a phone call that Rob made to his fellow Shawnee Mission graduates Paul and Jason.

A celebrity softball game, bowling tournament and party and show are scheduled for the rest of the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, and Selena is expected to go up to bat at the softball game! The “Wolves” singer is actually an alumni of the charity event, and it’s sweet to see Selena returning to the hospital once again. Selena has battled her own health issues, as she fights against lupus and received a kidney transplant in 2017.

Selena continues to look amazing mid-way into 2019! We last reported how she served us fashion inspiration over Memorial Day weekend, as she rocked black overalls over a plain white T-shirt for that perfect girl next door look.