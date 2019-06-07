Jenny McCarthy Wants A ‘Masked Singer’ After-Show & Thinks Season 2 Will Be ‘Way More Interactive’

‘The Masked Singer’ season 2 is upon us. Panelist Jenny McCarthy spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL and said she’d love an after-show and reveals the unmasking moment that would leave her truly shocked.

The Masked Singer was the biggest new show of 2019 by a long shot. The show has been renewed for season 2, which will premiere in the fall. Season 3 will launch after Super Bowl LIV in 2020. With season 2 just around the corner, HollywoodLife asked Jenny McCarthy if there are any changes she’d like to see in the next season.

“I met with some of the producers and there are now so many people in America that wanted to give their guesses and to interact so there needs to be a live show afterward. Like an Andy Cohen [Watch What Happens Live] with the creatures,” Jenny told HollywoodLife at the Amazon Treasure Truck and P&G Puffs event on May 18. “So a kid can call up or an adult can call up and say, ‘I think it is so and so from the clue package!’ I think we will make it way more interactive than it was because we shot it so far ahead of time that it’s hard to do it live on the big stage. They are definitely, without giving too much away, moving in that direction. I also knew that they were going to up the ante in terms of celebrities, not that we didn’t have amazing celebrities already, but you can only imagine once the celebrities saw that this show worked, whether that be athletes or actresses that we don’t know sing, have ringed their publicists to say, ‘Get me on the show!’ They were so overwhelmed with the response that we got picked up for season 3 already!”

The first season of The Masked Singer featured celebrities like Antonio Brown, Tori Spelling, Donny Osmond, Rumer Willis, and more underneath wild costumes. T-Pain was crowned the winner of the first season and was unmasked as the Monster in the season finale.

Even though she’s already been through the show once, there are still singers who would shock Jenny if they were unmasked. “Justin Timberlake or my husband [Donnie Wahlberg]. I would like the legends!” Jenny said.