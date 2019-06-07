Brittany Cartwright Rocks White Bridal Swimsuit During Her Miami Bachelorette Party

Brittany Cartwright and many of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast are down in Miami partying in celebration of her bachelorette party! She showed off her amazing figure in wedding white at the beach in a belted one piece.

Brittany Cartwright and her best girls from the Vanderpump Rules cast have taken over Miami for her bachelorette party! The Bravo stars hit the beach together on on June 6, where the bride-to-be was photographed looking real good in a white one-piece swimsuit. Her beachwear featured a white belt with gold hardware and a plunging neck. — See her beach look below!

Ahead of her nuptials with fellow Vanderpump Rules star, Jax Taylor, Brittany and her bachelorette crew have been partying it up at all of Miami’s hotspots, including SLS. The future Mr. and Mrs. opted for a join bachelor/bachelorette party. They were joined by some of their cast-mates and close friends, including Stassi Shroeder, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Peter Madrigal and Lala Kent. And, everyone’s been sharing photos and fun videos from their days and night outs on the town.

One night in-particular was wedding themed, as Brittany and the girls dressed in all white. Meanwhile, the guys seem to be loving their nautical boating shirts and shorts. At one point during the trip, the girls all coordinated in black one-piece bathing suits that read, “Team Bride”, with Brittany in a white swimsuit, respectively, labeled “Bride.”

Brittany Cartwright out in Miami, Florida on Thursday, June 6, 2019 (Photo credit: SplashNews)

Brittany Cartwright on the beach in Miami, Florida on Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

Brittany and Jax’s joint venture is extra special seeing as they got engaged in the month of June, and they will say “I do” on June 29 in her hometown, Lexington, Kentucky. Brittany announced the engagement news on Instagram on June 7 last year. “Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!!”, she wrote alongside a photo of her diamond ring. She continued: “I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now.”