Sarah Hyland Stuns In Deep Cleavage, Black Dress At The CMT Awards

Sarah Hyland brought the CMT Awards red carpet to a new level with this incredible outfit for the 2019 show.

Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland looked ready to kick it with cowboys and country songstresses, arriving to the 2019 CMT Awards in style. She wore jaw dropping black gown by Redemption, which made quite a statement with a deep cleavage cut and a long, tie-around belt. Then again, what really makes the outfit pop is the larger than life shoulders. Ruffled, bedazzled, and puffed up high? Yes, please! Sarah is on hand to present one of the fabulous awards to one of country music’s brightest stars. Lucky them to not only win big, but to share the stage with another amazing star.

It’s no surprise that Sarah looks so good — she always does! For example, she always looks good when she’s hitting the beach. On a recent trip to Mexico for a friend’s bachelorette party, she rocked two incredible swimsuits, including one that had ‘Team Bride’ across the front. Then again, she looks equally as stunning when she’s lounging around in her underwear — or to be more precise, her Ellen underwear, which she recently proved with a sexy selfie on Instagram.

Speaking of brides, it might be time for Sarah to start thinking about a wedding dress for herself. Though they are not engaged yet, her longtime BF Wells Adams recently brought up their ‘wedding’ in an interview with Brandi Cyrus. Clearly, he has it on the brain. He explained to Miley’s sister that though they’ve been dating for years now, their parents still have never met. “My parents haven’t met Sarah‘s parents and for good reason,” he explained. “They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum, and I’m just sure someone’s going to get into a fight about something. They are going to hang out one time, and it’s going to be at the wedding, and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics.”

Well, here’s hoping everyone can just get along — and we get to see everything single photo from that wedding when it happens! Sarah is going to look gorgeous!