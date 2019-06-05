Nathan Griffith & Jenelle Evans: Why He Has A Strong Chance Of Getting Full Custody Of Their Son Kaiser, 4

Nathan Griffith could have a leg up on his ex, Jenelle Evans in their custody battle over their son, Kaiser, a North Carolina family attorney tells HollywoodLife. J. Brad Champion explains why the court could rule in Nathan’s favor.

While Jenelle Evans, 27, is in and out of family court after losing temporary custody of her kids, her ex, Nathan Griffith, 31, could win full custody of their 4-year-old son, Kaiser. “This certainly helps Nathan’s case to fight for full custody of Kaiser,” North Carolina family attorney, J. Brad Champion, told HollywoodLife of Nathan’s chances of scoring a victory in court. While Champion could not give a concrete answer — due to the fact that the ex-couple are not clients of his — he did note that Jenelle losing temporary custody could crucially hurt her case. Jenelle and Nathan called off their engagement in 2015. The former marine is also father to 8-year-old Emery from a previous relationship.

“However, that is ultimately dependent on all relevant facts,” Champion said, that will include “the circumstances under which Jenelle has temporarily lost custody.” A judge ruled that the former Teen Mom star would not regain custody of her three children — sons Kaiser, and Jace, 9, as well as daughter Ensley, 2, on May 28. While the ruling was not permanent, it’s unclear when and if Jenelle will be able to see her children without supervised visits. The ruling came after her husband, David Eason, 30, shot and killed the family’s dog, Nugget, and a judge deemed their home to be unsafe for the kids. MTV terminated Jenelle’s position as a main cast member on Teen Mom following Nugget’s death.

Kaiser is currently in the custody of Jenelle’s ex, Nathan and his mother. Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, who already had custody of Jace from previous issues with the reality star, has custody of Ensley. Jenelle and David also lost temporary custody of his daughter from a previous relationship, named Maryssa.

After the custody news broke at the end of May, a rep for Jenelle provided the following statement to HollywoodLife at the time: “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court. We have no comment at this time and appreciate concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to corporate with the court and their decisions.”