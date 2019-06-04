Watch
Hollywood Life

WJSN Drops Hot New Video For ‘Boogie Up’ & Fans Can’t Stop Watching

Cosmic Girls MBC Korean Music Wave concert, Seoul, South Korea - 08 Sep 2018
Cosmic Girls MBC Korean Music Wave concert, Seoul, South Korea - 08 Sep 2018
South Korean girl band Cosmic Girls poses during the opening ceremony of the 21st Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival (SICAF) in Seoul, South Korea, 26 July 2017. The girl group has been named an honorary ambassador for the animation fest slated to run till July 30. K-pop band Cosmic Girls, Seoul, Korea - 27 Jul 2017
Members of South Korean-Chinese girl group WJSN, also called Cosmic Girls, (L-R) Yeoreum, Cheong Xiao and Seola, pose for a photo during a ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, 05 July 2017, to mark the group members' appointment as promotional ambassadors for the 21st Seoul International Cartoon Animation Festival that will run from 26 to 30 July. Seoul International Cartoon Animation Festival, Korea - 05 Jul 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

WJSN, a.k.a. Cosmic Girls, are ready for summer. The K-pop girl group dropped the super fun music video for their highly-anticipated song ‘Boogie Up’ and fans are loving it.

If you’re not in the mood for summer, then you need to watch the music video teaser for WJSN’s “Boogie Up.” The music video was released on June 4 and it’s legendary. “Boogie Up” gives off major beach vibes and will make you want to boogie. The 10 members of the group — SeolaBona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Yeoreum, Dayoung, and Yeonjung — look absolutely fabulous.

In the music video, the girls go to a carnival, hit the beach, play in the pool, have a water gun fight, and go to a party. They are living their best lives in “Boogie Up.” The WJSN ladies rock a number of fun outfits in the music video as well. From crop tops and jean d shorts to sequin dresses, the wardrobe for the music video is so on point. The adorable video ends with the girls on the beach holding hands.

“Boogie Up” is from WJSN’s new album For The Summer that’s perfect for, well, summer. They released the full tracklist ahead of the album’s drop, which includes songs like “Boogie Up,” “My Type,” and “Sugar Pop.” Give your playlist what it wants and add these songs.

Since the music video’s release on June 4, it’s garnered over 200,000 views on YouTube. Fans are living for the summertime vibes of “Boogie Up.” One fan tweeted about the video, “WJSN saving summer like they always do.” Another fan gushed, “It’s time to BOOGIE ~ BOOGIE ~ BOOGIE UP!! ☆ I love seeing the girls CAREFREE and having so much FUN, they make my HEART feel so WARM.” Needless to say, summer has officially arrived, thanks to WJSN.