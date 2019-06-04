WJSN Drops Hot New Video For ‘Boogie Up’ & Fans Can’t Stop Watching

WJSN, a.k.a. Cosmic Girls, are ready for summer. The K-pop girl group dropped the super fun music video for their highly-anticipated song ‘Boogie Up’ and fans are loving it.

If you’re not in the mood for summer, then you need to watch the music video teaser for WJSN’s “Boogie Up.” The music video was released on June 4 and it’s legendary. “Boogie Up” gives off major beach vibes and will make you want to boogie. The 10 members of the group — Seola, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Yeoreum, Dayoung, and Yeonjung — look absolutely fabulous.

In the music video, the girls go to a carnival, hit the beach, play in the pool, have a water gun fight, and go to a party. They are living their best lives in “Boogie Up.” The WJSN ladies rock a number of fun outfits in the music video as well. From crop tops and jean d shorts to sequin dresses, the wardrobe for the music video is so on point. The adorable video ends with the girls on the beach holding hands.

“Boogie Up” is from WJSN’s new album For The Summer that’s perfect for, well, summer. They released the full tracklist ahead of the album’s drop, which includes songs like “Boogie Up,” “My Type,” and “Sugar Pop.” Give your playlist what it wants and add these songs.

It's time to BOOGIE ~ BOOGIE ~ BOOGIE UP!! ☆ I love seeing the girls CAREFREE and having so much FUN, they make my HEART feel so WARM ( >♡< ) 🏖️🎶✨#WJSN_BoogieUp #우주소녀_BoogieUppic.twitter.com/vXEUsCl42K — lumi ✨ My Dazzling Summer 🏖️✨ (@seollumi) June 4, 2019

Since the music video’s release on June 4, it’s garnered over 200,000 views on YouTube. Fans are living for the summertime vibes of “Boogie Up.” One fan tweeted about the video, “WJSN saving summer like they always do.” Another fan gushed, “It’s time to BOOGIE ~ BOOGIE ~ BOOGIE UP!! ☆ I love seeing the girls CAREFREE and having so much FUN, they make my HEART feel so WARM.” Needless to say, summer has officially arrived, thanks to WJSN.