National Rosé Day 2019: 35 Delectable Cocktails & Bottles Of Rosé To Celebrate

Feeling extra?! Us, too. It’s National Rosé Day on June 8, and we’re celebrating it by sharing some of our favorite bottles and cocktails using the pretty, pink wine!

Ginger & Jasmine Cocktail

1/3 cup simple syrup

8 slices fresh ginger

6 oz room temperature steeped Jasmine tea

3 oz vodka (optional)

1 ½ oz fresh lemon juice

A generous splash of Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé

Muddle the ginger and simply syrup together. Add in the tea, lemon juice, and vodka (optional). Strain over a glass and add a generous splash of Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose on top. Garnish with lemon twist.

Chandon Aluminum Rosé

Tasting Notes: In the glass, the Rosé is a pretty pink with intense ripe strawberry, juicy watermelon, and fresh red cherry fruit aromas and flavors. On the palate, this wine is creamy and seductive with a defined structure from the Pinot Noir added in its final stages.

Berry Botox at The Skylark, NYC

Skylark Frosé

Creme de Meure

Seasonal Blueberries

Blackberries

Raspberries

Mint

Hampton Water Rosé

Hampton Water Wine Company represents a lifestyle. It captures and unites the spirit of the Hamptons and the South of France – the sense of enjoying life and making memories with the people you love most, and dearest Friend, you are invited to live that experience when you pick up a bottle and dive into Hampton Water. The premium rosé label, created by award-winning music icon, Jon Bon Jovi, son Jesse Bongiovi, and acclaimed French Winemaker Gérard Bertrand, launched in early 2018. The idea to create a wine, emblematic of a bon vivant lifestyle, emerged during time spent in the Hamptons, between father and son. Hampton Water is described as a fresh and lively rosé, with distinctive minerality. The wine is made up of the perfect blend of Grenache, Cinsault and Mourvèdre grape varieties distinctive of the French Mediterranean region of Languedoc.

RUFFINO Always Sparkling

1½ parts Ruffino Sparkling Rosé

1 part cognac

¾ parts lemon juice

¾ parts strawberry puree (sweetened)

1 dash rose water

Fresh strawberries

Shake all ingredients together except for the Ruffino Sparkling Rosé. Strain into a lowball glass with ice and top off with sparkling rosé. Garnish with a strawberry.

Meiomi Rosé

Delicately pink in color and delightfully drive with vibrant acidity. With aromas of watermelon, orange peel, and subtle hints of rose petal on the nose, the palate offers lush flavors of stone fruit and strawberry with a cool minerality on the finish.

SVEDKA Fresa Bandita

2 Parts Svedka Rosé

1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Whole Berry Strawberry

0.5 Parts Simple Syrup

3 Sprigs Cilantro

Splash Club Soda

MUDDLE all ingredients except soda water in a shaker tin. ADD ice. STRAIN into a Collins glass over ice. TOP with soda. GARNISH with another strawberry and cilantro sprigs

Champagne Bollinger Rosé NV

Bollinger Rosé is made in limited quantities so if you get your hands on one of these, you’re already ahead of the game. Demonstrating unique blending and red-winemaking skills, it begins as Special Cuvée before allowing Pinot Noir to take center stage. The result is an exceptional rosé that’s more fruit driven than savory. With notes of red apple, cherry, and wild strawberry, it’s a real stunner. Retails for $110.

Trés Chic Blueberry Basil Rosé Smash

4 oz Très Chic Rosé

3/4 oz gin

1 oz coconut water

3/4 oz lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup or 1 tsp sugar 1/3 cup blueberries, muddled

4 muddled basil leaves

Garnish: blueberries and basil leaves

Add Très Chic Rosé, gin, blueberries, coconut water, lemon juice and simple syrup to a shaker. Muddle the blueberries. Add the basil leaves and muddle gently. Add ice and shake. Double strain into a glass with ice.

John Legend’s LVE French Sparkling Rose

The pink color of our LVE Rose French Sparkling is reminiscent of a vineyard peach. With a fruity nose, blending notes of citrus and small red fruits, the bubbles are soft and pleasant. It’s well-balanced with voluptuousness and hints of red currents and pomelos, complemented by a nice acidity on the finish. The grapes were selected from a blend of vineyards in well-known growing regions of France, like the Loire and Languedoc to create its unique and fruity style.

Watermelon Rosé Cooler

1 1/2 parts Effen Rosé Vodka

1 parts Watermelon juice (or muddled watermelon)

1/2 parts fresh lemon juice

1/4 parts agave syrup

Shake well & build over ice. Garnish with watermelon

Bodvár House of Rosés

Founded by Bodvár Hafström, Bodvár House of Rosés was started with the idea to collect the greatest rosé wines from around the world under one brand, and make them available to discerning customers. Today, Bodvár House of Rosés is the only truly boutique rosé wine house, with their wines having been celebrated internationally. It is called a House of Rosés as they produce several rosé “flavors,” each represented by a unique bottle design that are meant to be displayed. The Hafström family has a storied history with premium brands starting with cigars and brandy in Europe for over 100 years. Bodvár House of Rosés is the start of a new generation of their line of premium brands coming from a heritage in the art of luxury dining and entertaining guests. Additionally, Bodvár Hafström is also the global founder and holder of “National Rosé Day,” which falls annually on the second Saturday in June!

The Concord from The Bar Room at The Beekman

Billecart Salmon Brut Rose

Monkey 47 Gin

Lemon Juice

Garnished with a Toast Point topped with Crème Fraiche and Caviar

Très Chic Rosé 2018 Vintage

Born in southern France, Très Chic Rosé is an exuberant wine that embodies Provence style and evokes a feeling of coastal vineyards, lavender fields, and Mediterranean beaches. A blend of Grenache and Cinsault, this rosé is delicate on the palate with flavors of red berries, citrus, and tropical fruit. Harvested at night, the grapes were gently pressed immediately to ensure optimal color, and the juice was fermented at low temperatures in stainless steel preserve the fresh fruit flavors.

Eufloria Frosé

1 can of Eufloria Aromatic Rosé and 1 can of Eufloria Aromatic White

Juice of 2 lemons

2 teaspoons of sugar

Mint to garnish

Blend and serve. (This recipe makes enough for 4 servings)

Limited-Edition American Summer Brut & Rosé Bottles

Chandon sparkles into summer with its 8th annual limited-edition American Summer collection! Crafted in American heritage, these bottles flaunt a vibrant design inspired by the colorful, flowing style popular during the winery’s ‘70s beginnings. The ideal on-the-go duo, these festive bubbles add a touch of California spirit to any backyard brunch, happy hour aperitif or wine-pairing picnic. Expressing the signature profile of apple, pear and citrus flavors and aromas, Chandon American Summer Brut has a hint of biscuit that leads to a soft, dry finish. The bright pink-and-yellow Chandon American Summer Rosé boasts flavors of ripe strawberry and fresh red cherry – creamy, crisp and refreshing on the palate.

Rosé Sangria from Trademark Taste + Grind

Sangria for 4 ppl(approx 1 750ml bottle)

12oz(360ml) rosé

4oz(120ml) Bassano Aqua Di Cedro Liqueur

2oz(60ml) strawberry lemon syrup*

2oz(60ml) fresh lemon juice

Garnish with lemon wheels and halved strawberries

Hecht & Bannier Cotes de Provence Rosé

This prestigious rosé transports you to the beaches in the South of France, sipping on refreshing and crisp flavors of white cherry, peach, strawberry and cantaloupe.

LVE 75

1 oz of gin or vodka

1/2 oz of lemon

1/2 simple syrup

1/2 Cointreau or orange liquer

Top with LVE French Sparkling Rosé

Frosé Vosé

12 parts of Three Olives® Rosé Vodka

18 parts of Frozen Pink Lemonade Concentrate (thawed, not diluted)

Combine ingredients in a pitcher. Pour ingredients into a blender and add up to 12 cups of ice, blend until all ingredients are fully incorporated

Serve in a wine glass (or hurricane glass) and garnish with a lemon wheel. *Replace ice with Frozen Strawberries for an even more decadent frozen delight! *Batch serves 12

Wolffer Estate’s Summer In A Bottle

With new packaging to represent its coming of age, this wine is lush and elegant with a vibrant mouthfeel and perfect balance between fresh fruit and zippy acidity.

Whispering Angel Rosé

As a negociant and vinificateur (winery), Caves d’esclans identifies vineyards, grapes and wines from château d’esclans as well as local growers to make what has reputedly become the world’s greatest rosé. As our objective is to obtain the best quality grapes and wines, we have created relationships with the local grape growers, committed beside Caves d’esclans, whose vineyards are treated with the same high standards of quality as are the vineyards of Château d’esclans.

Chateau Montaud Cote de Provence Rose

This delightful rose is from Chateau Montaud, a famous chateau in the Provence region of southwestern France. Chateau Montaud is a 3rd generation family tradition. The Ravel family returned to Provence in 1964 after years in Algeria. They sought out to make a delicious but complex rose with dedication to traditional French winemaking techniques. Delicious and lovely, Chateau Montaud Cotes de Provence rose is a bright shining example of exactly how rose should be.

Pascal Jolivet Sancerre Rosé

As the number one sold Sancerre in the U.S., Pascal Jolivet knows a thing or two about good wine. This delicately elegant wine is packed with layers of flavors like herbs and strawberries, resulting in a clean finish.

Cavicchioli 1928 Rosé Spumante Dolce

For those with a sweet and bubbly palate! Toast to the kickoff rosé season with this sweet and sparkling rosé. The beautiful floral bottle is the perfect gift for a backyard pool party or the necessary addition to an Instagrammable picnic with friends.

Mod Sélection Rosé

A superb expression of elegance and viticulture. This Rose de Saignee undergoes a proprietary cold-soak maceration at harvest maximizing freshness and vitality utilizing the rare Saignee method. The pale salmon-hued nectar draws you near with its rich and seductive bouquet. On the palate, luscious fresh red fruit and extra-fine mousse harmonize to create a long, succulent finish.

Summer Water Rosé

Brought to you by licensed winery, Winc, Summer Water is more than the rosé of the season, it’s a state of mind — every drop full of pink-tinted possibility. Perfectly crisp and destined for a good time, this Central Coast Grenache and Syrah blend is synonymous with the light-hearted spirit of summertime. The 2018 vintage is lean and refreshing, with notes of grapefruit, peach, and watermelon.

Le Grand Courtâge Brut Rosé

Deliciously seductive, it’s smooth and versatile, containing the perfect balance of a hint of fruit and floral on the finish, it’s a courtship of delicate flavors, red fruit aromas and baby bubbles. It’s perfectly paired with beef, lamb, duck, prosciutto, soft cheese, strawberry shortcake, or berry pie.

Cape Mentelle Rosé 2018

A fresh, vibrant expression of the traditional dry rose style that hails from the Margaret River of Australia, this vintage of Rosé boast of the complex textural edge that defines the Cape Mentelle style. A combination of direct pressing and saignee methods preserve the fresh fruit character and deliver delicate, fresh aromas and the bright salmon color.

2018 Smoke Tree Rosé

The Smoke Tree vision for its rosé is for balance, finesse, and elegance; we’re crafting the perfect summer companion. Our winemaker searches for fruit with balanced acidity and fresh flavors of strawberry, passion fruit and lemon. The wine is primarily a blend of Grenache and Merlot with smaller amounts of Carignan, Zinfandel and Syrah. The wine is delicious on its own and with a finish that’s crisp and refreshing. If pairing with food, local and seasonal fare is ideal. Think vibrant salads, artisanal grains, or local seafood, simply grilled.

Maison Saint Aix Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence ‘AIX’ Rosé 2018

A fragrant and well balanced wine, AIX’s hypnotizing salmon pink color reveals a fruity freshness and premium rosé. The nose is fresh and fragrant, delicate yet youthful and offers classy notes of watermelon, strawberries and flowers. AIX Rosé is elegant, generous and tasty and the perfect wine to drink all day long.

Tormaresca Calafuria Rose 2018

Hardly has the nose approached the glass and we can discern its delicious fruit-charged aromas (raspberries, strawberries, cherries), combined with other sweet floral notes of roses and wisteria, and hints of tamarind and grated orange rind. A rosé with a clean and vibrant bouquet which, once on the palate, appears fresh, fruit-forward and saline. An ideal wine to accompany a summer meal focusing on fish.

Fleur de Prairie Cotes de Provence Rosé 2018

This wine is crafted in the traditional Provençal style with a pale salmon color, delicate flavors of strawberry, rose petals, and herbs, and a bright, refreshing acidity.

Domaine de Cala Coteaux Varois en Provence 2018

The salmon pink color sparkles with bright, clear reflections before greeting the nose with floral and citrus notes evolving into red fruit and spicy aromas. Vivid and quaffable presence on the palate marked by cherry and citrus aromas. The spicy finish progressively reveals a nice minerality.

Fleur de Mer Rosé 2018

A brilliant coral pink color, Fleur de Mer evokes aromas and flavors of fresh watermelon, cherry, subtle citrus, lavender and Mediterranean herbs. It is medium-bodied, fresh and elegant with a soft texture and mineral finish. Balanced and refreshing acidity.

Empathy Wines Rosé

Empathy’s Rosé transcends all occasions, offering wine lovers a light and bright juicy fruit flavor and true complexity that makes it a great sipping wine to enjoy for every season. Notes include hints of pineapple and melon, with a dash of floral to keep you coming back for more. Empathy Wines sources only the best grapes from farmers throughout California’s wine region, including Shannon Ranch Vineyards, Bokisch Vineyards, Marietta Vineyards and Mettler Family Vineyards. The brand was co-founded by Gary Vaynerchuk and fellow co-founders, Jon Troutman and Nate Scherotter and launched at the end of 2018. Empathy Wines Rosé retails online beginning at $81 for 3 bottles.