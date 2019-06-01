Lisa Vanderpump ‘Extremely Hurt’ To Be Missing From Final ‘RHOBH’ Episodes As Season 9 Ends

While ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ nears the end of its ninth season, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that Lisa Vanderpump is not impressed with the footage that has been cut out.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, has been on the outs with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars this season – but her lack of airtime coming up isn’t due to her not working. “Lisa is extremely hurt that several scenes that she filmed for RHOBH have been cut because it’s all about her philanthropy work which she loves to proudly show off,” a source close to the cast EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She feels that since there’s no drama, they got cut, but she wants to show off that side of her life and is really disappointed that those scenes got cut because that’s a big part of her life as a real housewife. If she doesn’t show to the reunion, this could be a big reason as to why. She’s quite upset over it.”

“She was flat out refusing to film with the other ladies at events even though she was asked to several times, so the footage doesn’t really flow with the story lines which is why the cut happened,” our source continued. “The other ladies are happy it’s not airing because she wasn’t being a team player. They feel they go to things constantly they don’t want to and that she should be held accountable for not choosing to participate. They are still all hoping she will show at the reunion. They’d really love to talk with her in a calm manner and open to repair should she apologize but everyone’s still being kept in the dark about her attendance.”

A source close to production of the show noted that even though cast members could film scenes, that doesn’t guarantee that viewers will see said scenes. “The show documents the women as they move through their lives, and the ladies are aware that not everything captured will make it to air.” The restauranteur had expressed her annoyance on Twitter on May 30 that Bravo “cut out all” her scenes.

No,maybe caesars on the last one …

They cut out all my scenes,it was all philanthropic.#route 91 strong …Trevor project psa ..

Indian party etc — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) May 30, 2019

Hopefully Lisa can figure out a way to compromise by filming scenes that are more “drama filled” in the future and can also show off her love for philanthropic work. If not, there’s always Vanderpump Rules!