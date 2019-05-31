Soompi Awards 2019 Winners: BTS, EXO & More Take Home Top Honors
The 2019 Soompi Award winners have been revealed. From BTS to EXO to NCT, the Soompi Awards honored the best of the best in K-pop and Korean television.
The 14th annual Soompi Awards is the largest international awards honoring the best in Korean television and music. This year, over 183 million votes from 210 countries and territories helped find the winners. Soompi was founded in 1998 and become a primary online destination for coverage of Korean pop culture. BTS is among the many winners of the 2019 Soompi Awards.
Last year, BTS took home a total of 6 awards as a group. They were the first act ever to do so at the Soompi Awards. This year, they took home awards like Best Web Series, Best Male Group, Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and more. Notable actors like D.O. from 100 Days My Prince and Park Min Young from What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim were honored for their performances. See the full list of winners below.
Breakout Actor
Cha Eun Woo (My ID Is Gangnam Beauty)
Best Idol Actor
Sehun (Dokgo Rewind)
Best Web Series
BTS: Burn The Stage
Best Acting Ensemble
SKY Castle
Best Foreign Drama
Haru Ga Kita (Japan)
Best Variety Show
Busted!
Best Soundtrack Live
OST
Best Supporting Actor
Kang Ki Young (What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim)
Best Supporting Actress
Hwang Bo Ra (What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim)
Best Couple
D.O. and Nam Ji Hyun (100 Days My Prince)
Actor of the Year
D.O. (100 Days My Prince)
Actress of the Year
Park Min Young (What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim)
Drama of the Year
100 Days My Prince
Hallyu Special Award
Studio Dragon
Best Female Solo
IU
Best Male Solo
RM
Best Female Group
BLACKPINK
Best Male Group
BTS
Breakout Artist
NCT
Best Collaboration
“Waste It On Me” (Steve Aoki ft. BTS)
Best Choreography
“Singularity” (BTS’s V)
Music Video of the Year
“Fake Love” (BTS)
Rookie of the Year
Stray Kids
Song of the Year
“Tempo” (EXO)
Album of the Year
Love Yourself: Answer (BTS)
Artist of the Year
BTS
Latin America Popularity Award
EXO
Twitter Best Fandom
EXO
Twitter Rising Fandom
NCT
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2019 Soompi Awards. We can’t wait to see what these artists and actors have planned for fans this year.