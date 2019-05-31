Soompi Awards 2019 Winners: BTS, EXO & More Take Home Top Honors

The 2019 Soompi Award winners have been revealed. From BTS to EXO to NCT, the Soompi Awards honored the best of the best in K-pop and Korean television.

The 14th annual Soompi Awards is the largest international awards honoring the best in Korean television and music. This year, over 183 million votes from 210 countries and territories helped find the winners. Soompi was founded in 1998 and become a primary online destination for coverage of Korean pop culture. BTS is among the many winners of the 2019 Soompi Awards.

Last year, BTS took home a total of 6 awards as a group. They were the first act ever to do so at the Soompi Awards. This year, they took home awards like Best Web Series, Best Male Group, Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and more. Notable actors like D.O. from 100 Days My Prince and Park Min Young from What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim were honored for their performances. See the full list of winners below.

Breakout Actor

Cha Eun Woo (My ID Is Gangnam Beauty)

Best Idol Actor

Sehun (Dokgo Rewind)

Best Web Series

BTS: Burn The Stage

Best Acting Ensemble

SKY Castle

Best Foreign Drama

Haru Ga Kita (Japan)

Best Variety Show

Busted!

Best Soundtrack Live

OST

Best Supporting Actor

Kang Ki Young (What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim)

Best Supporting Actress

Hwang Bo Ra (What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim)

Best Couple

D.O. and Nam Ji Hyun (100 Days My Prince)

Actor of the Year

D.O. (100 Days My Prince)

Actress of the Year

Park Min Young (What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim)

Drama of the Year

100 Days My Prince

Hallyu Special Award

Studio Dragon

Best Female Solo

IU

Best Male Solo

RM

Best Female Group

BLACKPINK

Best Male Group

BTS

Breakout Artist

NCT

Best Collaboration

“Waste It On Me” (Steve Aoki ft. BTS)

Best Choreography

“Singularity” (BTS’s V)

Music Video of the Year

“Fake Love” (BTS)

Rookie of the Year

Stray Kids

Song of the Year

“Tempo” (EXO)

Album of the Year

Love Yourself: Answer (BTS)

Artist of the Year

BTS

Latin America Popularity Award

EXO

Twitter Best Fandom

EXO

Twitter Rising Fandom

NCT

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2019 Soompi Awards. We can’t wait to see what these artists and actors have planned for fans this year.