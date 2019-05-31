Sofia Richie Poses On A Store Counter In A Bright Pink Bikini During Sexy New Photo Shoot

Sofia Richie didn’t visit a convenience store to buy a pack of bubblegum. Rather, the blonde beauty climbed onto the counter and modeled a bubblegum pink bikini!

Sofia Richie is a rule breaker — well, sort of. The model, 20, shared some curious security footage from a convenience store to her Instagram story on May 30, that showed her crouching on the counter in a pink bikini and matching pink booties. Her pose really gives the security camera a good view of her high-cut bottoms and stringy top. Despite the footage showing other people ambling around the aisles and shopping, this wasn’t a case of a celebrity doing something insane for attention. Sofia was modeling the sexy suit during a photo shoot for Frankie’s Bikinis, a brand that she has worn before. She shared another photo starring two other models, and tagged Frankie’s in that, too.

Seeing Sofia in a bikini has us wondering about her upcoming summer destinations — Italy? Mexico? Wherever she goes, we do know that she doesn’t necessarily need her boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, as a travel buddy. “Sofia has said she wants to travel this summer but they’re figuring out where next. She really wants to spend some time in The Hamptons this summer and would also like to take a trip with just her friends. She feels it’s important to let Scott do his thing while she does hers,” a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Scott’s going to be busy, anyway. Our insider added that Scott’s filming his own reality show, Flip It Like Disick, this summer, and Sofia “doesn’t want to be a part of that.” Girl just wants a chill summer and doesn’t want to spend it flipping houses on camera. We don’t blame her for that!

We really can’t wait to see what Sofia wears next. She’s a total fashion plate, and she’s always bringing her A-game. She recently channeled Kate Middleton in a striped tee and jeans, and joined some of our favorite famous women in rocking a sexy jumpsuit. We know there’s only more stellar fashion moments to come!