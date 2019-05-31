Gia Giudice’s Makeup Artist Spills On Her Prom Look & Whether She’s Dating Frankie Catania

Gia Giudice looked like a fairytale princess for her prom — but it was her date, ‘RHONJ’ co-star Frankie Cantania, that got everyone talking. So, what’s their status?

Gia Giudice, 18, has never looked more beautiful than she did at her high school prom on May 30. The daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, 47, and Joe Giudice, 47, was beyond stunning in her lacy light blue gown. And her enviable look was a huge hit with her date Frankie Catania, 20. According to her make-up artist, Priscilla DiStasio. his “jaw dropped” when he saw Gia walk down the stairs. Priscilla, who helped create Gia’s look for the night, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while Gia and Frankie are currently “amazing friends”, those close to them are hoping for something more.

“They are honestly amazing friends,” explains Priscilla. “Both amazing and well rounded kids. I think all of us definitely have some wishful thinking going on! I mean, they were legit like Barbie and Ken! Hey, stranger things have happened and after all, it’s prom night. Either way, we are all happy that they got to share an awesome night.”

Gia is naturally beautiful, but she still got help from her very own glam team for the special night. “It took about an hour and a half to create this look on Gia,” shares Priscilla. “Make-up was done by me and hair done by Lucia Casazza. Gia and I are no strangers to getting her prom ready as I believe this is my 3rd or 4th one with her obviously her last prom as she is off and on her way to Rutgers and we all couldn’t be happier for her!”

Frankie’s mom, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania was there for the big reveal, along with Gia’s mom Teresa and according to Priscilla, they all had the same reaction as Frankie. “Teresa, Dolores and Frankie’s jaws dropped when Gia walked down the stairs! I think we all were taken back by just how beautiful she is both inside & out! She really is a great kid! And then of course there were tears. Teresa and Dolores definitely had their ‘mommy moments.’ It was very sweet to watch.”

Gia’s dad Joe is currently in ICE custody while fighting his deportation to Italy, but he still found a way to take part. “Her dad was so excited for her, he kept calling,” reveals Priscilla. “It was great to hear him and honestly we were all in a positive and happy setting. Gia was definitely super excited and anxious as she should be for her prom. She has worked so hard for this day. She definitely had heartfelt moments and wished that her dad was here to share this moment with her but if you know the Giudice family, they are strong and stick together. With all the love from everyone you can tell she was just happy to share her moment with whom was able to be there.”