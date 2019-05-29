Jordan Fisher Engaged: ‘DWTS’ Winner & Disney Star Set To Wed Longtime GF Ellie Woods

Congratulations are in order for Jordan Fisher & his lady Ellie Woods! The adorable pair are officially engaged & are already working on their wedding plans.

Jordan Fisher, 25, will soon be a married man! The Dancing With The Stars: Juniors host is officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Ellie Woods. Jordan and his lady, 20, first met when Jordan was just 13-years-old, but their love has proven to stand the test of time. Twelve years later, Jordan got down on one knee and popped the question in their hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, reports People.

Jordan, who also won season 25 of Dancing With The Stars, popped the question in the most memorable way, choosing to do so at his girlfriend’s family beach house in Birmingham. “It’s a really special place for us, and when we started to pull into the neighborhood he was just going on about how we’ve been friends for so long, and I wasn’t really picking up on it,” she told People. “Then we pulled into my parents’ house and I was like, ‘What is that?’ We stopped, got out of the car and Jordan walked me to our backyard where there’s a little deck over the pond,” she said.

Oh, and Jordan gets major bonus points for the surprise factor. “It was the biggest surprise of my life!” his fiancé told the publication after the proposal. “I’m a very hard person to surprise so the fact that he pulled it off, kudos to you, babe,” she sweetly said. In a video shared to his Instagram the entire proposal is able to be viewed. In the clip, Jordan can be seen standing by a pond near the Alabama house, with beautiful bouquets of flowers on display. He leads his lady out to the deck, who instantly starts crying as she realizes what is about to happen. Then, of course, she says yes!

However, don’t go thinking these two are rushing to the altar. They both admit they’re ready for a long engagement since they’re both incredibly busy this year, especially with Ellie preparing to graduate from the University of Alabama this summer to begin working as a clinical nutritionist. “A year gives us plenty of time for us to plan a wedding without it being super stressful,” Jordan told People. “We want it to be fun and full of love and excitement.”

Congrats to the happy couple! It’s been a big week in romance news for DWTS cast members. Cheryl Burke, 35, married Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence, 39, in San Diego this past weekend.