’19 Kids and Counting’ star Jessa Duggar just added to her own brood, welcoming her third baby with husband Ben Seewald! It’s a baby girl!

Jessa Duggar, 26, now has a family of five! The 19 Kids and Counting star welcomed her third baby, a girl, with husband Ben Seewald, 23, on Sunday, May 26, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, according to Us Weekly. Their sons Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2, are now joined by their baby sister named Ivy Jane! She was born at home and both mom and baby are doing well! Congratulations to the adorable, and now bigger, Duggar-Seewald household!

“She feels so tiny compared to her siblings!” Jessa and Ben told the outlet in a statement. Their sons were born at nearly 10 pounds and close to 9 pounds, respectively. so their 7 lb baby is definitely different! “We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!” Jessa first revealed she was expecting on Jan. 8, and the TLC star and her husband were elated to announce the news to People. “We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this spring!” Jessa told the outlet. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!” They must’ve been in for a pleasant surprise when Jessa held a baby girl in the delivery room!

In the interview, Jessa revealed she and Ben especially looking forward to the reactions of their two little boys when they meet their new sibling! Jessa said their two-year-old son, Henry, “doesn’t have a clue what’s coming,” but his older brother Spurgeon “understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit.” She added, “Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to.” The mother of three even compared side-by-side sonograms of Henry and Spurgeon to “BabySeewald3” on Jan. 30. Cutest social media family ever.

<Ivy Jane will have lots of playmates, as the little one has many cousins who are similar in age! Jessa’s sisters Jinger, Jill, Jana, and Joy-Anna Forsyth all gave birth to babies of their own in either 2017 and 2018. Jinger and Joy-Anna are expecting again….and we’re still counting!