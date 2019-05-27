Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris took to Instagram on May 26 to share a cute video of her three-year-old daughter Heiress being adorably rebellious when she tells her she’s going to call her ‘daddy’ T.I.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, couldn’t help but share an adorable moment that involved a funny tantrum from her three-year-old daughter Heiress on May 26. The singer took to Instagram to post a video showing the precious tot getting angry after she told her she was going to call her father T.I., 38. In the video, Heiress can be seen yelling “NO!” twice after Tiny says. “I’m calling your daddy.” “Why’s you screaming?” Tiny then asks. “Because you said ‘calling my daddy’ twice this time,” she replies. “Yep, I’m calling him, he’s calling back now,” Tiny said. “Hey Daddy!” Heiress then sweetly says. “girl, bye,” Tiny then replies before the camera cuts off.

“I’m sure by now everyone can see why I’m so obsessed with lil baby of mine. She was screaming cause u said u was gonna call her daddy twice. She’s nobody’s fool #HeiressDianna#TheRealQueenOfTheHouse 👑💜,” Tiny captioned the hilarious video.

This isn’t the first time Tiny shared a precious moment with Heiress on social media. The proud mom, who also has her three other children, Zonnique, 23, Clifford, 14, and Major, 11, often posts videos and pics with Heiress whenever she can. In early Apr., she shared a fun-loving photo of her and Heiress posing while sporting matching braids in their hair during a vacation.

It’s always great seeing little Heiress growing up in pics and videos. We can’t wait to see more memorable moments in the future!