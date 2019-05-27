Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Is ‘Open To Marriage & More Kids’ Now That She’s So ‘Happy’ With BF Zack

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley is looking ahead to a bright future with boyfriend Zack Carpinello. She’s the happiest she’s been in ages and everyone around her is so thrilled for her new romance.

After weeks of being Instagram official, Jenni “JWoww” Farley made her relationship with Zack Clayton Carpinello, 24, red carpet official on May 26 after a wrestling matching Las Vegas while heading into hotspot Hakkasan. “Jenni is really happy in her current relationship with boyfriend Zack right now and she is truly enjoying all of the time she is spending with him. It’s still pretty new and feels like the honeymoon stage,” a source close to the Jersey Shore star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s just having fun and really enjoying her time with him and not stressed about where it’s going or anything like that. It’s just easy and she’s telling those close to her she’s never felt this way before and is the happiest she’s ever been.”

“Having said that, she’s not thinking about marriage right now. She’s just enjoying being in the relationship. She is open to marriage and more kids though in the future,” the insider continues about 33-year-old mom of two. JWoww shares four-year-old daughter Meilani and three-year-old son Greyson with estranged husband Roger Mathews, 43. She filed for divorce in Sept. of 2018 after three years of marriage.

“Everyone around her is just so happy to see her so happy after what was a really rough couple of years. You can tell she’s just more relaxed and at ease. Co-parenting is going a lot easier with Roger and they’re getting along as best as possible for the sake of their children,” our source adds.

After JWoww and Zack made their red carpet debut, Roger actually came to her defense when people left some nasty comments online. “Happy Memorial Day everyone. There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still. I’m a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it,” he wrote on Instagram on May 27 along with a video of him with his kids.

He continued, “Jenni also has tough skin and can take it however the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time our children are unnecessary. I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused In the eyes of the public but I’ll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn’t be to much to ask for everyone else too. We both love our children emphatically and always will. It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive. Enjoy this beautiful day.”