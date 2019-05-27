Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Is ‘Open To Marriage & More Kids’ Now That She’s So ‘Happy’ With BF Zack
Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley is looking ahead to a bright future with boyfriend Zack Carpinello. She’s the happiest she’s been in ages and everyone around her is so thrilled for her new romance.
After weeks of being Instagram official, Jenni “JWoww” Farley made her relationship with Zack Clayton Carpinello, 24, red carpet official on May 26 after a wrestling matching Las Vegas while heading into hotspot Hakkasan. “Jenni is really happy in her current relationship with boyfriend Zack right now and she is truly enjoying all of the time she is spending with him. It’s still pretty new and feels like the honeymoon stage,” a source close to the Jersey Shore star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s just having fun and really enjoying her time with him and not stressed about where it’s going or anything like that. It’s just easy and she’s telling those close to her she’s never felt this way before and is the happiest she’s ever been.”
“Having said that, she’s not thinking about marriage right now. She’s just enjoying being in the relationship. She is open to marriage and more kids though in the future,” the insider continues about 33-year-old mom of two. JWoww shares four-year-old daughter Meilani and three-year-old son Greyson with estranged husband Roger Mathews, 43. She filed for divorce in Sept. of 2018 after three years of marriage.