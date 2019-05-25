Dwyane Wade Cuddles Giggling Daughter Kaavia As Proud Mom Gabrielle Union Can’t Stop Beaming

Is there anything more precious than a laughing baby? Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union were in absolute delight at their daughter Kaavia’s giggling fit that was caught on video.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade struggled for so long to have baby Kaavia James that they’re relishing in every moment of their baby daughter’s life. In a sweet Instagram video on May 24, Gabrielle got everyone’s weekend started in the most joyful way by sharing her six-month-old having the most adorable giggling fit. Daddy Dwyane is seen holding Kaavia and is absolutely beaming as his daughter shows her happiness with tons of laughter. Someone just off camera is heard making funny sounds which the infant couldn’t get enough of.

“Baby Laughter To Bless The Weekend. Pure Bliss ,” Gabrielle, 46, captioned the photo. Kaavia was born via surrogate on Nov. 7, 2018 after the couple had tried for years to conceive. She revealed to fans in her 2017 book We’re Going to Need More Wine that she suffered “8 or 9 miscarriages” and failed IVF treatments as she and Dwyane desperately tried a child of their own.

Fans of the couple couldn’t get enough of the pure happiness that was seen in the video. “My favorite thing in the world!!! Baby laughter!” one person gushed while another wrote “Nothing sweeter than a child’s laughter!” Others noticed how Kaavia’s resembling her dad as she grows, as one fan observed “She is her daddy’s twin 😍😍😍😍 she is gonna be a lucky girl!!!”

while another added “She looks more like him than he does.😂😂😂😍😍😍.”

Dwyane now has more time on his hands to dote on his baby girl. The 37-year-old retired from the NBA on April 9 after a storied 15 year career in the league. The family is now heading out on a well deserved vacation, as in her next photo Gabrielle was seen eating and announced they were embarking on the #wadeworldtour2019 so we can’t wait to see where their summer travels take them.