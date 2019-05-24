Taylor Swift May Have Just Revealed The Title Of Her 7th Album: Why Fans Are Convinced

Taylor Swift just dropped a major hint at what the title of her new album is. Now fans are convinced of its name after combing over her Easter eggs in the music video for ‘Me.’

Taylor Swift is the queen of hiding Easter eggs about upcoming projects and she may have just given away her biggest one yet. Her music video for “Me” contains the title of her seventh studio album. She’s currently in England and did an interview with The Independent on May 24 where she revealed the great big hint. “I think you see it once, and you hear it twice,” she told the newspaper about her new album title’s clues in the music video. That immediately had Swifties heading over to the lush “Me” music video alongside Panic! At the Disco frontman Brendon Urie, 32, for a deep dive.

As Taylor sits in a gorgeous pink gown atop a unicorn hanging off the roof of a building, the word “Lover” is seen in pink fluorescent writing above the buildings below her. It comes at the 1:56 mark in the “Me” video. She also uses “lover” twice in the song when she sings “Baby doll, when it comes to a lover / I promise that you’ll never find another like / Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh.”

“Taylor Swift album is called ‘Lover!’ & it’s dropping in July – August,” one fan on Twitter predicted. Another had an even bigger vision, writing “Two sided album named “Lover” showing the two narratives of love part 1: me part 2: you songs named: calm, home, kaleidoscope. taylor said the album name is heard 2 times and seen once literally everything is pink(me) and blue(you).” Another fan predicted a double album, writing “TS7: Lovers Double album: ME! & YOU!”

Up until now Taylor had just been referring to her album as TS7, which was obviously a working title. But the 28-year-old plans things out so well in advance that she leaves clues to future projects in ones that she’s either finished up or currently working on. Her “Me” collaborator Brendon said on Your Mom’s House podcast on May 21 that when they sat down to finish up just writing the song, she had already envisioned the music video, describing to him how it would open with a snake that would turn into butterflies, which sure enough it did. Her creative mind just never stops working.