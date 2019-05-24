NeNe Leakes Fights With Fan Who Accuses Her Of Being ‘Rude’ During Airport Meeting

NeNe Leakes was reportedly involved in a verbal spat with a woman at an airport, and it was all caught on video. The woman claimed the ‘RHOA’ star was rude to her friend, and that NeNe called security on them.

NeNe Leakes, 51, couldn’t make it through the airport without drama, according to a recent video (seen below) , which shows The Real Housewives of Atlanta star involved in a not-so-friendly conversation with another woman. The back and forth ensued when a woman by the name of Tiana Barr, allegedly confronted NeNe after she claimed the realty star was rude to her friend, who she named as Sheneaque Tisdale, The Shade Room reports. TSR shared the video on Instagram on May 24, as well as a message from Barr explaining her account of the situation.

The woman claims that Tisdale attempted to speak to NeNe, but was dismissed in a “rude” manner. Barr alleges NeNe gave her friend a “yuck face, like ‘girl don’t touch me.'” — That’s when Barr says she decided to step in, in defense of her friend.

“Y’all I really had to read NeNe Leakes because Sheneaqua Tisdale tried to speak to her and she gave her the yuck face like, ‘girl don’t touch me,'” Barr wrote on social media, according to a screenshot shared by TSR. “And, my thing is, she’s supposed to be this role model and idol, but that’s not what a role model and idol does … everything the girls be saying about her on the show is true, and I had to tell her about herself,” she continued.

Barr then claimed that NeNe began talking “reckless” to her and Tisdale. However, it is unclear what NeNe says in the video. “So, she proceeded to talk reckless and so did I,” Barr wrote. “She even went as far as saying I’m going to get my a– whipped and I told her ‘That will be the day gurrrr”… she called security on me thinking that was going to stop me from getting on the flight… the security officer didn’t even know her,” Barr concluded. She added the hashtag, “She Is Beyond Rude”.

The only audio that is clear in the video is when Barr says to NeNe: “Everything that people say about you on that show is true…but you got money? Girl bye.”

NeNe Leakes has not addressed the video. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for NeNe and did not receive an immediate reply.