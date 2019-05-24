Memorial Day Weekend 2019 Cocktail Recipes: 50 Refreshing Drinks To Celebrate MDW

Summer has returned and we will drink to that! Here’s a TON of recipes to stir up this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day!

Sparkling Hibiscus Limeade

6 parts BACARDÍ Lime Flavored Rum

2 parts St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

4 parts Lime Juice

4 parts Monin Hibiscus Syrup

4 parts Lemon Lime Soda

4 parts Club Soda

4 lime wheel garnish

Add all ingredients into a punch bowl or carafe with ice and stir. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Spicy Strawberry Lime Margarita

8 oz Patrón Silver

4 oz Patrón Citrónge Lime

12 Fresh strawberries

4 oz Fresh lime juice

2 oz Simple syrup

2 cups Ice

Half of a fresh jalapeño

Combine ingredients in a blender pitcher and blend thoroughly. Taste and adjust sweetness or tartness to your liking, as berries and citrus may vary with the season. Pour into frozen mason jars. Garnish with half of a strawberry and a jalapeño coin.

Moët Riviera Spritz

3 oz Moët Ice Impérial

1 oz vodka

.5 oz St-Germain French elderflower liqueur

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz simple syrup

6 Blueberries (for muddling)

Garnish: Blueberries, lavender

Muddle blueberries, add mixture (lemon juice, simple syrup, vodka, elderflower liqueur) to shaker tin. Shake vigorously, then strain into Wine glass with fresh ice cubes. Top with 3 oz of Moët Ice Impérial. Garnish with berries and lavender sprig.

RUFFINO Paradiso Cocktail

5 oz. Ruffino Prosecco

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Simple Syrup

5-6 Raspberries

1 cup Ice

Add all ingredients into a blender and blend. Pour into a coupe and garnish with fresh raspberries on top!

Parker’s Punch by Thumbtack

1 bottle gin

half bottle Cocchi Americano

12 oz fresh strawberry juice

7 oz fresh lemon juice

4 oz 1:1 ratio simple syrup

1 oz absinthe

Combine all in a punch bowl, add a block of ice to chill and dilute. Taste for balance between sweetness and acidity, garnish with fresh berries, and enjoy. A decent fruit and vegetable juicer is helpful here, but not essential. If you don’t have one, skip the simple syrup and instead macerate sliced strawberries in 1/3 cup cane sugar. Muddle the heck out of them until they are broken down completely. Add the gin to the pulp-y berry/sugar mixture to make it less viscous, and strain through a chinois. Super-ripe strawberries are critical here. Sad berries with snow-white centers won’t make it magical.

Havana Especial

1½ parts HAVANA CLUB Añejo Blanco rum

1½ parts pineapple juice

½ part fresh lemon juice

½ part simple syrup

Barspoon of Maraschino Liqueur

Garnish with pineapple leaf and pineapple wedge

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a highball glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a pineapple leaf.

Lucy & Rickey Available at Happiest Hour, NYC

1-.5 oz Citadelle Gin

.5 oz Kalamansi

.25 oz Guava

.25 oz Passionfruit syrup

Shake / top soda / ice

Garnish with lime wedge and parasol

Glass: Collins

Num Pang Kitchen’s Spicy Watermelon Froze

1 x 1.5 Liter Rose’ (approx. 50oz)

3 x Quarts (96oz) prepped watermelon juice (no seeds/fresh cut/no rind/blended until no chunks)

1 x cup honey (8oz) (makes non-vegan)

.25 (quarter) teaspoon ground dried Thai chili

Combine Rose’ and watermelon juice with honey and ground chili; mix well by hand with whisk. Add to Drink dispenser; freeze until desired consistency. Yield: approx. 12 x 12oz servings.

Elephant in the Room Available at Bluebird London NYC, NYC, Created by Rosario Toscano

.5oz Elephant London Dry Gin, infused with butterfly pea flower

4oz Indian tonic water

Glass: wine glass or goblet glass

Garnish: dehydrated lemon wheel. 3-4 Juniper berries

Combine Tonic, Lemon wheel and Juniper berries in glass over ice. Serve the infused gin on the side and allowed the recipient to pour it in them selves so they can see the color change.

Cucumber Refresher by Thumbtack

1.5 oz of gin

.75 oz of fresh lime juice

2 oz fresh cucumber juice

.5 oz of lavender juice

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin. Add ice, shake, and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with cucumber wheels. To make the lavender syrup, bring one cup water to a boil, and pour over 1 cup sugar to dissolve it. Quickly, while it is still hot, add 2 tbsp dried lavender flowers. Let them steep for 10 minutes, and strain them out. The syrup should last two weeks in a the fridge, or a month with a splash of gin added to preserve it. Use a fruit/vegetable juicer for the cucumber, and make sure to strain it as well as you can.

Breeze de Los Altos, Crafted by Jessica Friedman, Assistant General Manager, The Dead Rabbit, NYC

1 ½ oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado

¾ oz. Mint Syrup

¼ oz. Cucumber

½ oz. Lemon

1 ½ oz. Coconut Water

Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice. Top with coconut water.

Ambrosia Spritz

1.75 oz Don Ciccio & Figli Ambrosia Aperitivo

0.25 oz soda water

2.5 oz Prosecco

Garnish with an orange slice.

Smokin’ Maid, Available At Tijuana Picnic, NYC, Created by Jim Kearns

0.75 oz Mezcal

0.75 oz Jalapeño tequila

0.75 oz cucumber juice

1 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz agave syrup

5-6 mint leaves

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Mint sprig and cucumber. Salt & pepper half rim

Shake and strain into glass.

D’USSE Lemonade

1½ parts D’USSÉ® VSOP Cognac

3 parts lemonade

Build in a glass with ice. Garnish with a Lemon wheel.

Whiskey Sour

2 oz Hillrock Solera Bourbon

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

Combine ingredients over ice directly in rocks glass, stir and garnish with a cherry.

Midnight Sun

1/2 oz FINLANDIA @ Grapefruit Vodka

1 dash Chambord® liqueur (or Grenadine)

¹/3 oz lime juice

¾ oz honey syrup

2 oz pink grapefruit juice

1 dash egg white (optional)

4 sage leaves

pink grapefruit wedge

Shake and build in glass. Garnish with sage leaves and pink grapefruit wedge.

NOLET’S Silver Watermelon Sparkler

750 ml. NOLET’S Silver Gin

750 ml. Sparkling Sake

24 oz. Watermelon Juice & Fresh Watermelon Cubes

375 ml. Fresh Lemon Juice

375 ml. Agave Nectar

Stir all contents well in a punchbowl. Make sure agave liquefies properly with the other ingredients. Add watermelon cubes and a block of ice five minutes before serving.

Negroni Darmagi, Created by Samy Berdai head mixologists at Boulud Sud

1oz Mahon Gin

1oz Campari

1oz Little Blanc

2 dashes Thyme Tincture

2 dashes Citrus Bitters

Garnish with Citrus Twist, served in a rocks class, on a 2×2 inch ice cube.

The Waterbury Royale from Freehold in Williamsburg

Combine 16oz Absolut Elyx

10.5oz Watermelon Juice

8oz Lime Juice and 8oz Simple Syrup

Top with 8-10 oz champagne or sparking wine of choice.

Garnish with fresh lime wedges and 5 Watermelon Sour Patch Kids.

Elixir Exotico

4 oz. Hard Frescos Hibiscus

1 oz. Mezcal

1 tbs. fresh ginger juice

Splash of orange juice

Shake well with ice in cocktail shaker.

Show Thyme, created by sommelier, Josh MacGregor

1.00 Spring 44 Gin

0.50 oz Bigallet Thyme Liqueur

0.50 oz Lime Juice

0.50 oz Grapefruit Juice

0.25 oz Honey Syrup

Nick of Thyme by NYC mixologist Ben Rojo

1.5 oz Don Papa Rum

0.5 oz fresh kiwi puree

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz agave nectar

0.25 oz thyme liqueur

Herbal and light with hints of sweetness, the Nick of Thyme is easy to drink and makes for the perfect mid-afternoon pick me up. Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake vigorously. Finely strain into a large rocks glass over ice and garnish with a slice of fresh kiwi.

RWB Firecracker Martini (Serves 1)

4.5 oz lemonade

1 oz. Blue Curacao

1.5 oz. Smirnoff Red, White and Berry

Tropical Orchard Punch

3 bottles Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

1 cup White Rum

0.5 cup Peach Nectar

1.5 cups Passion Fruit Juice

0.5 cup Lime Juice

0.5 cup Vanilla Syrup

10 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Add all ingredients to a punch bowl with ice and stir to combine. Garnish with peach and apple slices.

Star Spangled Stella Rosa

Stella Rosa Moscato D’Asti

2 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. blueberry vodka

1 oz. sprite

Strawberries

Blueberries

Pineapple

Add fruit to a pitcher then add Stella Rosa Moscato D’Asti and remaining liquids. Mix and serve over ice.

Avion Watermelon Basil Punch

1 750ml bottle of Avion Silver

1 2 pound baby seedless watermelon

¾ cups (or more if desired) sugar

2 cups basil leaves, leave a few extra for garnish

1 cup fresh lemon juice

Puree watermelon and sugar in a blender until smooth, add sugar until it is dissolved. Add two cups of basil and blend on low until the leaves are broken up. Strain into a pitcher. Whisk in Avion Silver and lemon juice–taste and add more sugar if desired. Chill until cold for at least an hour. Serve in ice-filled rocks glasses and garnish with basil sprils and lemon wheels.

Berry Delicious Daiquiri by Natalie Migliarini, Beautiful Booze

2 oz Zaya Rum

1 oz lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

½ cup mixed fresh berries

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake hard to chill and combine ingredients. Fine strain into a coupe glass. Garnish & Enjoy!

SVEDKA Fresa Bandita

2 Parts Svedka Rosé

1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Whole Berry Strawberry

0.5 Parts Simple Syrup

3 Sprigs Cilantro

Splash Club Soda

MUDDLE all ingredients except soda water in a shaker tin. ADD ice. STRAIN into a Collins glass over ice. TOP with soda. GARNISH with another strawberry and cilantro sprigs.

Tropical Flower Punch

1 cup of coconut rum

1 cup of mango juice

2 cups of orange juice

¼ cup of grenadine

2 cups Sparkling Ice Coconut Pineapple

Edible flowers, for garnish

In a large punch bowl, combine the coconut rum, mango juice, grenadine, Sparkling Ice Coconut Pineapple and stir. Fill glasses with ice and ladle in the punch, garnish with edible flowers serve.

B&V Spiked Seltzer Summer Pear Dew

1 can BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer Pear Elderflower

1 oz Pear Brandy

1 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

8 Mint Leaves

(Mint, Chamomile Blossoms for garnish)

Combine the pear brandy, lemon juice and elderflower liqueur into a glass. Add the 8 mint leaves and muddle in the liquid until blended. Transfer contents to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds, and loose strain over a large ice cubes in a collins glass. (Some visible mint speckles are okay) Top off the remaining glass with BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer, and garnish with a generous bouquet of fresh mint and chamomile blossoms.

The Macallan Speyside Sipper

1 ½ oz The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

½ oz Membrillo

¼ Lime

3 oz Sprite’s Delight Tea

1 grapefruit

Dissolve ½ oz Membrillo into Sprite’s Delight Tea. Add 1 oz Fresh grapefruit and .25 oz lime. Serve tallover ice in a highball glass. Garnish with membrillo slice.

Eufloria Frosé

1 can of Eufloria Aromatic Rosé and 1 can of Eufloria Aromatic White

Juice of 2 lemons

2 teaspoons of sugar

Mint to garnish

Blend and serve. (This recipe makes enough for 4 servings)

Jägermeister COOLPACK

Perfekt for various outdoor activities where a glass bottle is not practical, the flatter, light-weight Jägermeister COOLPACK is the ultimate essential for occasions such as festivals, concerts, barbecues, picnics, hiking, camping, fishing, beach parties, après ski drinks and more.

Hotel Theodore’s Garden Party

oz Copperworks Gin

.5 oz sidetrack lemon verbena liquor

.5 oz simple syrup

.5 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

2.oz sparkling white wine (cava preferably)

lemon verbena and mint garnish

Combine everything but sparkling white wine in a tumbler. Add ice and shake 10 seconds. Double strain into a 10oz rocks glass. Add sparkling white wine to rocks glass. Add ice. Finish with 7 sprigs each of lemon verbena and mint. Gently slap herbs before garnishing.

Abigail Hall’s Long Weekend from Abigail Hall in Woodlark

1.5 oz Hendricks Gin

0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Steven Smith’s Big Hibiscus Tea*

1 heaping teaspoon Powdered Sugar

Soda water

Orange slice & cheery for garnish

Add a splash of soda, .50oz lemon juice, and 1 heaping teaspoon powdered sugar to a Collins glass. Stir to dissolve sugar. Add ice and 1.50 oz Hendricks Gin. Stir ingredients in glass while slowly adding soda water, leaving room at the top to float 1 oz of Big Hibiscus Tea. Garnish with an orange slice and a cherry. *Follow instructions on box of tea for brewing instructions.

Miller’s Guild’s Thyme Crimes, at Hotel Max, Seattle

1.5 oz Azuñia Reposado

.5 oz Thyme Honey

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.3 oz Egg White

.25 oz Laphroaig Triple Wood

Mix all ingredients except scotch and shake. Strain out ice and shake vigorously 20 seconds more to create foam, double strain into coupe glass and float scotch on top.

Blood Orange

1.25oz DeLeón Platinum Tequila

1oz Blood Orange Juice

.5oz Lime Juice

.25oz Agave

Top with club soda

Knob Creek® Summer Shandy, Recipe created by John McCarthy (New York City)

2 parts Knob Creek Bourbon

3/4 parts freshly squeezed Lemon Juice

3/4 parts raw sugar syrup

3 dashes of Angostura bitters

2 parts Lager Beer

EFFEN Watermelon Rosé Cooler

1 1/2 parts Effen Rosé Vodka

1 parts Watermelon juice (or muddled watermelon)

1/2 parts fresh lemon juice

1/4 parts agave syrup

The Hustler

1 oz. Owney’s Rum

0.25 oz. Aperol

0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz. Raspberry Syrup

Shake & strain, top with approximately 1 oz. sparkling wine, served over ice.

Taste the Tropics

4 oz. Jose Cuervo Orange

Pineapple Margarita

Garnish with lime slice, orange zest, and pineapple wedge.

English Fog from Empire City Casino (Yonkers, NY)

2-oz Bombay Sapphire East

0.75-oz lime juice

1-oz orange juice

5-oz ginger beer

0.75-oz simple syrup

In a shaker tin add ice, combine the ingredients and shake. Strain over fresh ice into a Mason jar and garnish with an orange peel.

Lemon Drop Lime Icetail by Trevor Schneider, National Reyka Ambassador

1 part Reyka Vodka

½ part Triple Sec

1 ½ parts lemon / lime juice

2 parts simple syrup

2 ½ parts water

Glass: Ice cup

Garnish: Wooden spoon

Build by combining all ingredients into ice cup and place in the freezer 6-8hrs.

I Like Piña Coladas by Ashley Thomas, West Coast Sailor Jerry Ambassador

1 part Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

½ part coconut cream

1 ½ parts pineapple juice

Fresh pineapple garnish

Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all, shake vigorously and pour into a chilled highball glass filled with ice cubes. Garnish with fresh pineapple.

Monkey Colada by Vance Henderson, National Monkey Shoulder Ambassador

1 part Monkey Shoulder

1½ parts fresh pineapple juice

1 part coconut purée

½ part coconut juice

1 part fresh lime juice

2 dashes angostura bitters

2 parts ice

Add all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth.

Midsummer Daydream, Crafted by Pamela Wiznitzer, @pamwiz

2 oz. Frapin 1270

1 oz. Coconut Water

1 squeeze of Lime Wedge (or .25 oz lime juice)

2 oz. Tonic Water

2 Dashes of Orange Bitters (optional)

Build the cocktail in a highball glass. Add ice and stir. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Copa De Silencio

2oz Mezcal El Silencio Espadin

.5oz Agave Nectar

.5oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

Shake & strain. Garnish with Nutmeg & pineapple leaf in a Collins Glass.

It’s Just Peachy, Proper Punch Created by Katie Auth, Distilled, NYC

Serves 8-10

12 oz Proper 12 Irish Whiskey

4 oz Aperol

8 oz grilled peach basil syrup

4 oz fresh lemon juice

Combine ingredients in bowl or pitcher with ice, fresh basil leaves, lemon wheels, and grilled peach slices. Top with a dry Prosecco and a splash of club soda.

Rock & Rye Shandy

2 oz. Slow & Low

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

.25 oz. Simple Syrup

4 dashes Orange Bitters

Shake with ice and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with white ale Garnish with expressed orange peel.

Malibu Lime Mojito

2 parts Malibu Lime

.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice

3 parts Soda water

10 Mint leaves

Add mint leaves to a chilled highball glass and fill with ice cubes, Add Malibu Lime and fresh lime juice. Top up with soda water and garnish with a mint sprig.