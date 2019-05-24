Pucker up! As Chris Pratt and fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger took his son out for a bike ride, she leaned in to give the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ a hot kiss on the lips.

It won’t be long before Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, are married, and the two appeared to practice what they’ll do after the clergy pronounces them “man and wife” on May 23. While the two were on a family outing with Chris’s son, Jack, 6, in Santa Monica, Katherine leaned in close to her hunky fiancé to give him a sweet kiss. Afterward, the two walked along as Jack rode his bike, and the three looked like the picture-perfect example of a modern family.

If these pictures are any indication, Katherine will have no problem being a step-mom to Jack. Shortly after the news broke of her engagement to the Jurassic World star, she and Chris were seen taking Jack out for a walk in a rainy Los Angeles day. While both Jack and Katherine were bundled up for the weather, Chris rocked a pair of shorts, proving that you can take the man out of Minnesota, but you can’t take the Minnesota out of the man.

While Katherine and Chris kept it casual for this bike trip, expect their wedding to be anything but. Katherine’s mother, in case you’ve forgotten, is Maria Shriver, the granddaughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the sister to the late President John F. Kennedy. Yes, Chris is marrying a Kennedy, so expect their wedding to be worthy of the name. The ceremony will likely take place in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Hyannis, MA, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, as it’s where Maria wed Katherine’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 1986. “They [also] want it heavily based around faith and god as Chris strongly feels faith brought them together as well as their love for the church and god, so expect it to be a very religious ceremony,” the insider adds.

After Chris and Katherine tie the knot, Jack won’t have to wait long until he becomes a big brother. When promoting The Lego Movie 2, Chris said his future involves “lots of kids,” and “more time spent enjoying life.” Katherine is also onboard with this plan. “she is very eager to start a family,” a source told HollywoodLife. “So, don’t be one bit surprised if you see her with a bump a few months after they get hitched.” That means there will be plenty more bike rides – and sweet PDA – in the future for these two lovebirds!