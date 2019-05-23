Wendy Williams Spotted Looking ‘So Happy’ With Son Kevin Jr. 1 Day After His Arrest

Wendy Williams was in ‘great spirits’ while at an event with her son, Kevin Jr. in Chicago on May 22! The mother-son duo had a ‘blast’ while out together, shortly after he was arrested following an altercation in New Jersey on Tuesday night.

There’s not much that can bring Wendy Williams down these days. — Not even her son’s arrest on the night of May 21, following an altercation in West Orange. The daytime talk show host, 54, and her 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr. traveled to Chicago on May 22, where Wendy had a scheduled appearance for her partnership with Snack Pop’s Candy Pop and Cookie Pop, as well as the addition of Pasta Snacks. The mother-son pair enjoyed their time together after all of the drama, which reportedly included her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter Sr.

“Wendy was honestly so lovely, so happy and in great spirits on Wednesday at a planned appearance in Chicago,” a source close to the host says of her mood at the event. “If she was stressed or upset, you would never know as she was upbeat the whole time. She had her son Kevin Jr. in tow with her and the two arrived that morning from NYC and headed to the event straight from the airport,” the insider says, adding that the newly single host looked “amazing” and couldn’t stop smiling the whole time.

The designer’s bright smile was also courtesy of all the support she, along with her son, received while in Chi-town, despite making controversial headlines a mere 24 hours before. “Wendy had a blast at the event booth and was excited to discuss a new charity partner she was working with. She said it was great to see tons of love for her in Chicago,” the source explains. “There were lots of women screaming her name and asking for selfies shouting, ‘Love you Wendy!’ as she walked by. You could tell how much she knows she’s loved,” the insider adds, noting that Wendy was especially in good spirits because she was surrounded by her favorite healthy snacks, like the “hot n’ spicy flavor.” Fans of Wendy’s will know that she’s a big fan of hot sauce!

Wendy and Kevin Jr. stepped out just one day after he was arrested in West Orange after an alleged altercation with his father, Kevin Sr. A spokeswoman for the Ethics County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey confirmed to People on Wednesday, May 22, that an incident took place at 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday night [May 21] in West Orange. Kevin Hunter Jr. was charged with simple assault following an altercation in West Orange, according to the spokeswoman, who said he was processed and released by West Orange Police Department the same evening. The spokeswoman confirmed that Kevin Jr. was not taken to county jail.

The news was first reported by TMZ, which obtained a statement about the incident from Kevin Sr. “I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally,” the producer said, adding, “Things are not always how they appear.” HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter, as well as police when the news first broke on May 22.

Wendy filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Sr., on April 10. Sr. was Wendy’s former manager, as well as a producer on The Wendy Williams Show. However, he was removed from the talk show after she served him with divorce documents.

Wendy has since moved out of the New Jersey home she once shared with Kevin and their son. She is now living in an apartment in New York City with Kevin Jr. The divorce news came just weeks after Wendy announced that she had been living in a sober home for addiction in Queens, NY for a portion of February and March.