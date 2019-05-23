Kylie Jenner Spotted Drinking At Skincare Launch Party Amid Rumors She Could Be Pregnant

In addition to a boozy drink, there is one other piece of evidence that suggests Kylie Jenner is in fact not pregnant, according to an eyewitness who attended the pink-themed party for Kylie Skin’s launch.

The pregnancy speculation can stop. “Kylie Jenner was seen ordering and drinking alcohol at her Kylie Skin launch party in Los Angeles,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who attended the roller skating bash at Goya Studios Sound Stage in Hollywood on May 21. And that’s not all — the 21-year-old CEO of Kylie Cosmetics was “overheard telling people she’s not pregnant, despite reports saying otherwise,” the eyewitness claimed. But this doesn’t change Kylie’s attitude towards expanding her and Travis Scott’s family with daughter Stormi Webster, 1.

“However, Kylie would love to be a mom again soon and it will happen sooner than later. She’s made that clear,” our source clarified. But on Tuesday night, the focus was on Kylie’s newest entrepreneurial venture, as her six-step skincare line dropped on May 22 and encompasses everything from a vanilla milk toner to a walnut face scrub. “Kylie was really excited to be celebrating the launch of her skin line which she’s worked so hard to build,” the eyewitness told us. “It was a pretty low-key party and all of her sisters were there except Kendall [Jenner], who was away in Cannes.” Although Kylie’s older sister couldn’t make it to the party, she stuck to the celebration’s pink theme thousands of miles away in a hot pink gown at the amfAR Cannes Gala.

The party guests were also focused on business, not just babies. “Everyone kept telling Kylie how proud they were of her and you could tell she’s proud of herself,” our insider continued. “She was also really happy to have her mom Kris [Jenner] and dad [Caitlyn Jenner] there and they brought their significant others, Corey [Gamble] and Sophia [Hutchins], and everyone was getting along just fine. Kylie spent time with everyone and was very hands-on in the party as well.” Travis wasn’t in attendance, however.

It’s easy to see why there are so many rumors about a potential bun in the oven — Kylie keeps dropping baby references! For Travis’ birthday on April 30, the businesswoman left a gushing Instagram message for her honorary “hubby” but wrote at the end, “let’s f*** around and have another baby. 🤪.” This prompted Kylie’s friend, Heather Sanders, to write, “Perfect little family now give Stormi a brother.” Kylie made it known that she wants another daughter, because she replied, “”sister !!!!” And let’s not forget the time she posted a photo with Travis on Feb. 2 and wrote, “Baby #2?” With such blunt hints, you can’t help but imagine a sibling for Stormi. But keep in mind that Kylie also admitted to drinking while visiting an animal farm with family on April 15!