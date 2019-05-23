Brielle Biermann Rocks Skimpy Red Lingerie & Shows Off Pink Hair Makeover In Sexy Video

Brielle Biermann’s turning up the heat! She showed off her new pink hair while rocking a tiny red bra and thong set.

With Memorial Day right around the corner, it’s about that time where celebrities will be showing plenty more skin. Brielle Biermann got a head start when she tried on a scalloped bra in fire engine red. She paired the top with a matching thong before taking to Instagram to show the look off. She took a video in her bathroom mirror, giving a front view of the balconette bra before turning and giving a look at the back.

In the brief clip, fans were also able to get a glimpse at the Don’t Be Tardy star’s new hairstyle. On May 21, Brielle revealed that she ditched her signature blonde locks to go pink. “Dyed my hair to match my shoes,” she captioned a selfie video on Instagram debuting the new ‘do. “Comment & tell me if I should keep it or go back to blonde.”

In the video, she also showed off a pair of pink slippers she had on her feet. Based on the caption, it doesn’t seem like Brielle is completely set on making pink hair her permanent look, but we love seeing her switch things up. It’s also definitely a great look for summer!

Memorial Day is only a few days away, so we’re excited to see how Kim Zolciak‘s daughter chooses to celebrate. Maybe she’ll be inspired by her lingerie and opt for a red bikini this Monday! We’ll just have to wait and see.