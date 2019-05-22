Maisie Williams, 22, Is All Grown Up Going Bra-Free In A Sexy Pink Power Pantsuit On ‘Tings’ Magazine Cover

‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams looked radiant and classy while posing for the cover of ‘Tings’ magazine in a pink, white and black Moschino suit and heels.

Maisie Williams, 22, may have finished her time on Game of Thrones, but she’s definitely not going anywhere! The young actress proved she’s growing up when she posed on the latest cover of Tings magazine looking absolutely gorgeous and revealing some skin. In the eye-catching photo, she’s showing off a pink, black and white Moschino blazer with no bra underneath and matching pants. She’s also rocking black and white heels, a matching black and white hat, and black “M” earrings that represented the first initial of her first name. She’s bending down on one knee while giving off a serious look to the camera and resting one elbow on one knee in the snapshot.

The sexy look proved Maisie’s ready to step away from her tomboy role of Arya Stark on GOT, and move onto different roles. The British talent, who started out playing Arya when she was just 11-years-old, is already getting ready to move on in her successful career and has two films coming out in the near future, including the horror film The New Mutants, which is set for an Apr. 2020 release, and the thriller The Owners, which has yet to set a release date. Maisie also currently works as a voice actor in the animated web series Gen: Lock.

With the way she impressed many on Game of Thrones, Maisie’s sure to continue getting opportunities to challenge herself even more in the acting world. She’s grown up in front of our very eyes and whether she’s sporting a hair makeover or a sexier wardrobe, it’s great to see her branching out and enjoying coming into her own!

Maisie’s Tings magazine cover story is set to be released soon and is available to preorder at their website.