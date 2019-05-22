‘Vanderpump Rules’: James Kennedy Hints He May Be Invited To Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding

The countdown is on for Brittany & Jax’s summer 2019 wedding, but will their frenemies James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss attend their nuptials?

Jax Taylor, 39, and Brittany Cartwright, 30, are all set to tie the knot on June 29, but will James Kennedy, 27, and his girlfriend Raquel Leviss, 24, make the guest list? HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the self-proclaimed “White Kanye” at the World Dog Day event benefiting Vanderpump Dogs on May 18, however, James wouldn’t spill on whether or not he and Raquel would be attending the nuptials. He simply teased, “You’ll have to wait and see!” We pressed the former SUR DJ but he wouldn’t share anymore and replied, “You’re just going to have to wait and see” while the beauty pageant winner added, “I love weddings and I love love, so, we’ll leave it at that.”

As Vanderpump Rules fans will remember James got into a heated argument with the engaged couple during the intense three-part reunion which aired its last episode on May 20. Brittany was vehemently sticking up for her family after the Brit called them “hillbillies” during filming of the season 7 reunion. James began by calling Brittany a “disco ball” because she was dressed in a silver sequinned number. “Have your f**king babies and go to Kentucky,” James shouted at the pair. “You belong there with those hillbillies.” But Brittany fired back at James and yelled, “F**k you, James! F**k you. Talk about my family one more time. I got a country accent, I’m proud I’m a f**king hillbilly,” she continued. “I’m f**king proud! At least I’m not a s**tty person, like you are.”

Meanwhile, Brittany and Jax are gearing up for their summer 2019 wedding. As we previously reported, although the SUR bartender and waitress have revealed several details from their upcoming nuptials, Brittany’s wedding dress is one item she’s keeping a secret from her soon-to-be-husband. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the Kentucky beauty at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala on Nov. 15 and she explained, “It’s very important to me that Jax doesn’t see my dress until I walk down the aisle so I’m trying to keep that a secret. I actually found it very fast. I was surprised.” However, despite not knowing exactly which bridal number was decided on, it has been confirmed that the engaged pair will tie the knot at The Kentucky Castle, in Versailles, Kentucky this summer which Brittany explained on VPR that she’s always wanted to get married at that venue.