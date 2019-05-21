Retirement from the WWE sure is looking good on Nikki Bella. She’s rocking her longest hair yet and showing her trim waist in a crop top while enjoying a glass of champagne.

Life is good for Nikki Bella these days and it sure shows on the outside. The former WWE star retired from the sport in March and she still has a banging body in her post pro-wrestling days. She flaunted her tiny waist as well as the skin above her butt in a sexy new photo. Taken from behind she’s seated at an outdoor bar in a skin-tight white tank top that was perfect for a Saturday in May. Her low slung blue jeans exposed plenty of backside and her raven locks went nearly past her waistline.

Nikki is seen with a glass of champagne in her hand while looking down her right side, hiding a smile on her face. She captioned the pic “Saturday was perfect 💛 miss you @iamshawnaallan” to her pal Shawna Allan. She runs peacelovestyle.com lifestyle site and has been friends with Nikki for years and the two had spent May 18 chilling out together.

Shawna posted a photo of them happily seated next to each other on her peacelovestyleblog Instagram page on the same day. She wrote ” I believe in girl dates ❤️ I need them to survive. Here we are doing the same thing this many years later ☺️ 👯‍♀️” with the current photo and a throwback to one where the ladies were in red cocktail dresses while sipplng champagne. Nikki, 35, is wearing the same white crop top and jeans in the pic, with the addition of sexy red motorcycle jacket.

While Nikki had her girl date over the weekend with Shawna, she had another kind of date with pro dancer boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, 36, on May 3. She proved he’s already part of the family as Nikki brought him to Disneyland with her for twin sister Brie Bella, 35, and Brie’s husband, Daniel Bryan, 37, birthday celebration for their two-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe, As you can see from these pics, the close-knit group had a blast.