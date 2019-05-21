BTS Fans Defend Their Favorite Members’ Dance Moves After iHeartRadio Show

The crowd gathered at BTS’ iHeartRadio interview was asked which member was most likely to ‘mess up’ the choreography. Viewers from home were disappointed to see the audience members actually call out names.

First, let’s set the record straight — Namjoon and Jin are amazing dancers. Waves of BTS fans pointed this out by making the Twitter hashtag #NamJinBestDancers go viral on May 21, shortly after the K-pop group’s interview with iHeartRadio went live on May 21. The host asked the crowd, “Which one of the guys is most likely to mess up their dance routines?” To the shock of Twitter fans, the audience members started shouting out names, and one viewer believed that people were especially calling out Jin’s name. Some BTS members laughed off the question, while others appeared to look uncomfortable. Finally, Jungkook ended the chaos by saying “We are perfect,” and fans worldwide were horrified that their idols were put through the awkward situation.

“Guys Jin and Namjoon both worked VERY hard getting to where they are today and still are. Whoever yelled their names or actually any of the members names…I’m just disappointed. 😔All of them are amazing dancers!!!#NamjinBestDancers,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “The way the crowd called out Namjoon and Jin for messing up dances when Namjin literally invented dance. Imao MOVE.”

More fans brought out video evidence to prove the #NamjinBestDancers hashtag, such as this clip of Namjoon (also known as RM) and Jin nailing their dance moves blindfolded! “Namjin were blindfolded but still were able to dance on time and on beat and they were the last members to get out,” the fan captioned the video. Another fan brought up Jin’s past, writing, “the FACT!! that kim seokjin!! was recruited off the street and is now apart of the BIGGEST BOYBAND in the W O R L D! can’t do that without talent. #NamjinBestDancers.”

