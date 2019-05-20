‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion: Jenelle Evans Storms Off Set After She’s Confronted Over Racist Posts

Jenelle Evans broke down in tears during the ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion special on May 20, when Dr. Drew’s co-host, Nessa, confronted her over racist posts she had shared on social media.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was confronted about past statements she allegedly made about Colin Kaepernick and his National Anthem/kneeling controversy during the show’s reunion special on May 20, when Dr. Drew‘s co-host, Nessa, presented the reality star with receipts. After acknowledging how Jenelle became angry with Amber Portwood for talking trash about her family, Nessa said, “I think that’s really interesting because you did exactly that to me.” When Jenelle looked confused, Nessa explained, “You posted hateful comments on social media about my family, about my man, Colin Kaepernick.” However, Jenelle still acted clueless (“I have no idea what you’re talking about”), so Nessa offered to “pull up the messages”. And when producers did, Jenelle said, “I’ve never seen that”, even though one of the messages was printed on her official Facebook page.

“I honestly have no idea who your boyfriend is,” Jenelle said, but Nessa clapped back, saying, “No, [you do]. He’s been on set.” Then, Nessa continued, “Jenelle, this is an open, healthy conversation that I would like to have with you. Please understand something. My man used his platform to peacefully protest systemic oppression in this country, specifically, police brutality against black people. Men, women and children are dying, wrongfully dying, and people who are doing this are not being held accountable. That is the issue. It has nothing with military men, military women. OK — because they fought for our constitution to peacefully protest. All of us. I would have appreciated if you had contacted me. I would have been more than happy, Jenelle, to have a healthy conversation.”

But Jenelle kept insisting that she didn’t “know anything” about Colin. “I swear to God,” Jenelle added before breaking down in tears. And then she stood up and stormed off set, as she said, “I’m done with this bulls***. This is exactly why I didn’t f***ing come here. This is why. This [was supposed to be] about my storyline. And you want to bring up your issues! You want to bring up Teen Mom to bring up your issues. OK then — I’m not doing this. You got your show. I’m done.” And that was the last we saw of Jenelle this week. But based on the preview for next week’s episode — Part 2 of the reunion special — it looks like she’ll return. And maybe she’ll finally explain her hateful social media posts.

Jenelle’s walk-off was first reported in early April, and when asked about it, she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her getting “upset” had nothing to do with her husband, David Eason, and she was right. While an initial report claimed the star walked off set over David’s tweets, the messages were actually posted by Jenelle. “I did get upset during my segment and it wasn’t because of David at all… it was because of the host Nessa that got me upset. I filmed WITH my mom to finish my segment. David had nothing to do with it,” Jenelle told us at the time. And she also claimed that the drama was “a huge setup” by producers.

