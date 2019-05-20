Split? What split? After rumors claimed that Erica Mena broke up with Safaree Samuels after he was caught texting other women, she squashed all that, saying she has some sexy ‘plans’ for her fiancé.

“Safaree [Samuels] broke up with Erica [Mena],” Joe Budden said on the May 20 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal, after rumors claimed that Erica found out Safaree was allegedly texting another woman. Clearly, he didn’t check his Twitter before going on air with his crew, as Erica seemingly squashed all notions that she and Safaree had broken up. Erica retweeted a message from Safaree (“I MISS MY F*CKING WOMAN”) and added a hot message of her own. “I got plans for you once I get home.” CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC.

So much for that split. Before this, Erica had tweeted-and-deleted about the allegations that Safaree was talking to other women. “FYI to all you flogs if my “Fiancé” were to EVER get caught texting any female but me he wouldn’t be able to walk right now. Believe dat! Sincerely a real crazy Latina,” she wrote, according to The Shade Room. It seems these two are still going strong – which cannot be said about Joe and Cyn Santana.

Joe, for those who don’t know, had confronted Safaree on a February 2019 episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York over the latter’s decision to bring Erica on a trip to Costa Rica. Erica and Cyn have a romantic history together, and Joe thought it was rude that Safaree brought Erica’s ex on this group vacation after he said he wasn’t, per VH1. “You got my number! That was a simple f-cking text if you care about the relationship. You’re not a stranger to me. We talk. I’ve been to your home. You have been to mine. I don’t take these things lightly at all,” he said, per VH1. When Safaree says it’s no one’s business who he brings on vacation, Joe clapped back. “Fam, if I’m putting my d-ck in Nicki Minaj and I fly her out here, that’s YOUR business.”

Joe going off on Safaree was all in vain, as he and Cyn split up at the start of May. “We didn’t break up! There’s been no breakup,” he said when taping a live podcast in Tampa. “ Now, words are important. So, what does that mean? What that means is that neither one of us said, ‘It’s over.’ Now, with that said, we haven’t spoken in a little while. I think her phone’s been dead for a few weeks.” Words are important, and Cyn used her words to say she’s been flooded with “texts and messages” since the split.