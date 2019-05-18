Now that baby PJ had her big reveal on Porsha Williams’ reality show, the new mom can’t stop sharing personal pics. In a new video, her baby is seen getting a gentle bath from her adoring grandma.

Porsha Williams is absolutely loving every minute of motherhood. But up until her Bravo series Porsha’s Having a Baby finished airing, she wasn’t able to share any photos or video that showed baby Pilar Jhena‘s face. Now that the show concluded on May 12, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s Instagram has been lit up with little PJ. In a May 17 video, Pilar is seen enjoying getting a bath as Porsha coos “Awww, I’m loving bath time,” at her little girl as the baby’s grandma washes her little head with a cloth and agrees “Yes you do.”

“Pj is enjoying her bath time with mommy , grandma & great grandma & TitiLo #7weeks @pilarjhena,” the 37-year-old new mom captioned the precious video. In it PJ is held up facing forward in a baby tub while her grandma gently scrubs her skin. It’s the first actual video of Pilar that Porsha has shared, after posting some photos on her IG and her daughter’s — yes, at 7-weeks-old she has her own Instagram account — and this is the first time we’ve got to see the little one move around. It’s also the best view we’ve had at PJ’s face so fans are loving it!

Porsha’s famous friends couldn’t take their eyes off the video. Her RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey wrote “Omg! So cute❤️” in the comments while RHOA alum Phaedra Parks told her “What a baby doll 😇😍.” Tiny Harris wrote “She’s so big & beautiful 😻,” Tamar Braxton added “She’s beautiful 💕💕” and Ashanti commented “She is sooo beautiful 💗💗”

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Porsha is so excited to show off Pilar now that Porsha’s Having A Baby has finished airing, which showed the first reveal of the child. “Porsha feels so elated and relieved that the episode finally aired where you can see baby PJ’s face. That was honestly the hardest secret for her to keep” our insider revealed. “She will be sharing pictures of baby PJ constantly now that she’s allowed to. Of course baby PJ will be filmed when Housewives starts back up in June,” the source added.