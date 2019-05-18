Lisa Vanderpump Claps Back At ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars After They Mock Her For Taking Lie Detector Test

Lisa Vanderpump spoke out about why she decided to take a lie detector test on the May 14 episode of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ after some castmates have been judging her for the decision.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, shocked a lot of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates and viewers of the show when she decided to take a lie detector test on the May 14 episode after being accused of certain things during the Puppygate scandal, such as selling a story to a media outlet to make one of her co-stars look bad, this season. Although we won’t see her results until the next episode, some fellow RHOBH stars such as Kyle Richards, 50, have already been speaking out over their shocked feelings on her actions, but it didn’t take long for Lisa to clap back with a response of her own.

“Ha yes…just because you call me a liar for fifteen episodes in front of millions, why on earth would I want to take a lie detector lol? So ridiculous…I should just agree with them,” Lisa’s recent Instagram comment, in response to her castmates disbelief, read.

Lisa’s comment comes after she’s been seemingly mocked for deciding to take a lie detector test on the show, but with all the drama that’s ensued over the past few months, it may be the only way to clear her name. Lisa has been involved in an ongoing feud with at least two of her castmates, including Kyle and Dorit Kemsley, after the scandal that became known as “puppygate”, and she’s been accused of trying to sell a story to make Dorit look like she abuses animals after she didn’t keep a dog that she initially adopted from Lisa’s organization. She was also accused of trying to cause friction between Dorit and Kyle and other RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp.

Since the May 14 episode of RHOBH ended just as Lisa was about to start taking the lie detector test, a lot of anticipation is hanging on what will happen. Despite what her co-stars think, though, from the looks of Lisa’s latest Instagram message, it seems like she’s not afraid of showing the world her truth.