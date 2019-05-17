Sailor Brinkley-Cook Shares Her Sexiest Swimsuit Pic Yet — Following In Mom’s Christie’s Footsteps

Sailor Brinkley Cook looks positively smokin’ in a new pic she shared on vacation that shows in her in a plunging one-piece swimsuit.

Like mother, like daughter! Sailor Brinkley Cook, 20, is the spitting image of her supermodel mom, Christie Brinkley, and that’s becoming clearer by the day. Sailor shared a series of selfies on Instagram that showed her wearing a plunging, teal one-piece, and she looks SO much like her mom did back in her early modeling days. Sailor has been living it up in the sunshine for the past few days with friends, and took a break from the festivities to lounge around back at the room, where she rocked this incredibly low-cut — and high-cut — swimsuit in the perfect blue to contrast with her blonde hair. We’re getting a strong “Cinderella took a day off to go to the beach” vibe from this look.

Sailor captioned the pic, “practicing self luv,” which is very important. Everyone needs to feel good about themselves, and take a selfie if they’re liking what they see! Sailor has been very candid about struggling with eating disorders growing up, and while she’s doing well now, it’s important to still take good care of herself! “I’m pretty candid about the fact that I dealt with a couple of eating disorders. I understand feeling out of control and obsessing over how you look, [because] growing up as a young girl is not the easiest task!” she said in a recent interview with Stellar Magazine. “I want to be the type of person others can relate to and think, ‘Hey that girl eats pasta and isn’t crazy thin, but she’s health and happy.'”

Sailor gets compared to her mother a lot, and you would think that would get old pretty quickly. But she loves it! Christie, after all, is simply gorgeous, and one of the most famous supermodels of her time. Sailor actually told us last year that her mom really helps her out during “nerve-wracking” modeling gigs.

Christie also gives fabulous advice. Sailor told us during an EXCLUSIVE interview that, “She mostly just told me to be myself and to be kind to others, and that’s the biggest thing. I feel like the best career that you can have in the modeling industry is just being who you are and being kind to others and letting jobs and clients and everything flow.”