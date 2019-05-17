Kandi Burruss Shares Sweet Pic Of Son, 3, & Daughter, 16, In Front Of New Car Todd Tucker Gave Her For Bday

Kandi Burruss is now the proud owner of a flashy white Bentley Truck, thanks to her hubby, Todd Tucker, who gifted her the new vehicle ahead of her 43rd birthday! She shared an adorable photo of her new ride with her kids.

Kandi Burruss is one lucky lady. The singer’s husband, Todd Tucker admitted that Kandi doesn’t treat herself as much as she deserves. — So, he went and bought her a Bentley truck for her 43rd birthday! Todd surprised Kandi with the truck on Wednesday, May 15, since she will be out of town for work on her actual birthday, which falls on May 17. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo on Instagram, where her daughter, Riley, 16, and the couple’s three-year-old son Ace, stood in front of her new wheels.

“My hubby @Todd167 gave me a great gift for my bday a couple of days early but I love this pic because the best gifts that I truly cherish are standing in front of it!”, Kandi captioned the photo of Riley, who was dressed in a Louis Vuitton trench, and little Ace with his tongue out, sporting a bowtie. “Today I’m just thankful for my life, health, strength, & family. Thank you for all the bday wishes! It really means a lot,” she continued.

The Xscape singer also shared a video of Todd on Instagram, where he explained why he purchased the lavish gift. “I went and got my wife a car because she won’t treat herself,” Todd said in the video, which was shared on May 16. “She wants one, but don’t know which one, [and] didn’t really want to spend the money. She’d rather invest it in something else, which is totally the way we roll. But sometimes you gotta treat yourself! I wanted her to smile and be surprised this birthday, so I went and got her a truck,” he explained.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Kandi Burruss)

Kandi then shared a video to her YouTube page, which documented the full surprise. And, Riley was in on it! The big reveal started with Riley leading her mom out of their Atlanta home to the driveway. Kandi later admitted that Riley used the excuse that their sick dog pooped outside, and she wanted her mom to take a look at it. But, as soon as Kandi walked outside, she caught a glimpse of her fresh white Bentley and she couldn’t stop smiling. The birthday girl screamed with excitement before she playfully scolded Riley for not warning her to put her lashes.

Kandi, Todd and the kids celebrated her birthday early because she’s currently in the midst of her Welcome to the Dungeon Tour. The month-long tour, which wraps in Houston on May 26, is in celebration of Kandi’s 43rd birthday. She’s been on the road since May 2 with special guests, Tamar Braxton and Trina.