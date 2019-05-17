Britney Spears says she will be returning to performing, as the singer is setting the record straight despite her manager saying her days entertaining audiences were likely over.

Britney Spears‘ longtime manager Larry Rudolph gave her fans a real scare recently when he said she may never be able to go back to performing for audiences. Not so fast says the 37-year-old singer. She was out and about shopping with boyfriend Sam Asghari in Camarillo, CA on May 17 and a TMZ cameraman asked her point-blank “Britney are we going to see you perform again?” and with a big bright smile she confidently said “Of course,” which you can see here.

Britney’s new Las Vegas residency show Domination was put on indefinite hold in January a month before it was set to open due to the singer’s dad Jamie‘s near-death health crisis. Her manager Larry told TMZ on May 15 that it’s something she needs to scrap altogether and then alarmed her fans when he said she may never return to performing.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” he told the site.

Britney since proved him wrong, at least when it comes to her moves. In a May 16 Instagram video, she showed off her dancing skills to a routine and she’s definitely still got what it takes. Brit and Sam looked happy while shopping at an outlet mall where they stopped by The Gap and a Disney store. When one member of the paparazzi fell to the ground, she even stopped to see how he was doing and Sam gave him a hand to help him back to his feet as Britney sweetly told him to go get some water.

Britney was reportedly hospitalized in early April for what she claimed was some “me” time to decompress from the ongoing stress of her father Jamie’s illness, after he nearly died following a second surgery. Then it was reported that she was in to have her meds readjusted for her mental health issues as they had stopped working effectively. There was so much confusion about if she was being treated against her will that a #FreeBritney campaign was launched. She eventually took to Instagram on April 23 and told fans in a video that “all is well” and she’ll “be back very soon” but was just taking time to deal with some stress and anxiety issues involving her family.