Melissa Rauch Admits She’s ‘Satisfied’ With Bernadette & Howard’s Ending On ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Melissa Rauch spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY ahead of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ series finale, and she said that ‘what the writers crafted is absolute perfection.’

While fans may be sad that The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end after 12 years, Melissa Rauch, 38, assures that it’s a satisfying conclusion! “I love the finale so much and I couldn’t be happier with how the writers wrapped it all up,” Melissa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I honestly didn’t know how I wanted the show to end, but when I read this script, it was exactly what I didn’t even know I wanted and more. It’s seriously phenomenal.” Melissa also said that she is “satisfied” with how Bernadette and Howard’s story wraps up, as well.

“It’s been super emotional,” Melissa said about leading up to the end of the series. “I’ve been cherishing every second and I will hold the memories from this show dear to my heart for the rest of my life. It has been such a wonderful ride and I am forever grateful for my time there.”

In addition to her television career, Melissa has made it a point to prioritize her family. She has a husband, Winston Rauch, 40, who she married in 2007. The two have a daughter, Sadie, who is one. “I always make family time my priority no matter what,” Melissa said. “I’m big on doing meal prep ahead of time as much as possible. When I go to the farmers market, I try to wash all the fruits and veggies as soon as I get home and cut up the veggies so they are ready to go when putting the meal together. Little time-savers like that are helpful so that I can spend the maximum amount of time with my family as opposed to being in the kitchen as soon as I get home from work.”

Melissa’s dedication to healthy food led to her new children’s book, “The Tales Of Tofu.” The actress co-created the book with House Foods. “A healthy lifestyle is important to me and my family, and this book aims to introduce kids to tofu – a less familiar but so good-for-you food,” Melissa explained. “I really relate to the character of tofu in the book because much like little tofu, I was super shy and would often hide in the background as a kid. Performing was always my way of expressing myself. In this book, the character of Tofu will go on a fun little journey to become more confident.”

Melissa has bonded with little Sadie over reading her book to her, and the mother and daughter duo also like incorporating the recipes from the book in their lives, as well.

The Big Bang Theory concludes with a two-episode finale tonight, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.