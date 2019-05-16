Khloe Kardashian: How She Feels About Lamar Odom’s New Tell-All & ‘Sex Addict’ Confession After ‘Hurtful’ Split

Lamar Odom’s new tell-all memoir is about to hit stands on May 28 and his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian sends her blessings to the former Lakers star!

Lamar Odom, 39, talks about being the happiest he’s “ever been” with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 34, in his upcoming new tell-all “Darkness to Light: A Memoir.” And despite the former couple’s tumultous past, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is “happy” for the former Lakers player. A source close to the reality star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Khloe is happy for Lamar and wishes him all the success in the world with his new book.”

However, the insider revealed that the E! star has mixed feelings because of her rocky past with Lamar, who she divorced in Dec. 2016 after seven years of marriage. “It’s hard for Khloe not to feel its somewhat bittersweet because of course, she would have loved to have not gone through some of the struggles,” the pal continued. “At the same time, Khloe isn’t sure if Lamar would have learned the same lessons and come out on top if those things wouldn’t have happened. Khloe is so proud of how far he has come and how much he has changed these past few years, especially for the sake of his children.” We previously reported that Lamar credits his two children — Destiny, 20, and Lamar Jr., 16, that he shares with ex, Liza Morales, 40 — for pushing him to enter his prior stint in rehab after he suffered his near-fatal collapse at a Las Vegas brothel in October 2015.

We spoke with another source close to the star who EXCLUSIVELY said, “When Khloe thinks about Lamar there is so much hurt that comes from her time with him. She was madly in love with him and she was devastated when he almost died because there is an unconditional love she has for Lamar and she wants to see him do well. She is not ready now, but she has gotten to a place where she believes that she can eventually be friendly and friends with Lamar again.”

The friend close to the situation added, “Khloe wants to make sure he isn’t saying these things just to sell books since she has been burned by him before on many occasions. So once we are separated from the books release and all the press that surrounds it all she may consider to meet up with him behind closed doors to bury the hatchet. Until then it is going to be hard for her to manage those feelings. Its something Lamar should look at as promising though since a friendship is now at least plausible. Only time will tell on all of that if it has a chance to actually take place but things are looking up.” Although it’s been five years since Lamar and Khloe split, the basketball champion admitted he wished he “could have been more of a man,” in a excerpt of his memoir released by People on May 15.