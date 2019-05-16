Recap
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: 3 Main Characters Get Fired In Shocking Season Finale

Bailey was left with no other choice but to fire three main characters during the May 16 season finale of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. Plus, Teddy gave birth and Owen finally confessed his love to her.

What did Bailey just do?! During the May 16 season finale of Grey’s Anatomy, she fired Meredith, Alex and Richard after they all confessed to playing a part in committing insurance fraud. Meredith didn’t want DeLuca to rot in jail for something she had done, so she decided the best course of action was to tell Bailey and Catherine the truth. However, Richard and Alex didn’t want her to go down alone, so they, too, confessed to playing a part in using Meredith’s daughter’s name so they could perform a surgery on a child who didn’t have insurance. Bailey couldn’t believe what she was hearing and gave us the best callback to Season 2, when she said, “This isn’t an L-VAD situation and you’re not interns.” So basically, they weren’t going to get out of this one by all confessing in hopes of confusing Bailey. Instead, she just fired every single one of them. After they were given the news, Meredith visited DeLuca in prison and told him what she had done. And then she told him, “I love you too.”

Meanwhile, Teddy started the episode in the midst of giving birth, and due to the dense fog in Seattle, she had trouble getting to the hospital. But Amelia’s quick thinking — and a nearby policeman directing traffic — got her there just in time. And Owen also made it to the hospital after getting in a car accident, so he didn’t miss the birth. In fact, he was there just in time to confess his love to her.

