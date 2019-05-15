Katherine Schwarzenegger Gushes Over Chris Pratt’s Ex, Anna Faris: ‘I Really Admire’ Her

Katherine Schwarzenegger praised her fiancé Chris Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Faris for her podcasting skills.

There seemed to be no harsh feelings here! Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, appeared totally cool with her fiancé Chris Pratt’s, 39, ex-wife Anna Faris, 42, in a new interview to promote her podcast, “The Dog That Changed Me,” sponsored by PEDIGREE. “[Anna] has an incredibly successful podcast [“Unqualified”]. I really admire all that work that she’s done, and she’s definitely an expert at it,” Katherine told Us Weekly.

“Learning from her is another huge gift,” Katherine said. “I have such great people in my life that I’m able to learn from in all different areas of life and, and she’s definitely somebody that I look up to in the podcast world.” Katherine didn’t just credit her fiancé’s ex, she also sourced her mother as another inspirational figure to her. “My mom always offers me a huge amount of advice with everything that I do. My mom [Maria Shriver, 63] also had a podcast [“Meaningful Conversations with Maria Shriver”], so I definitely learned from her.”

Katherine and Chris began dating in 2018, and announced their engagement in Jan. 19. He shared an Instagram post, announcing that Katherine agreed to marry him. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes,” Chris said in his Instagram announcement, which showed Him kissing Katherine as she wrapped her arms around him. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” He was formerly with Anna for 10 years, and the two have a son, Jack, 6. Chris and Anna started dating in 2007, and were married from 2009 to 2017.

We’re happy that Katherine feels positively toward Anna, and that the three can all get along. Plus, it’s nice that the younger podcaster can look up to Anna in terms of her career and finding helpful ways to improve her podcast. We’re excited to see what’s next from all three of them, and can’t wait to see any bit of Katherine and Chris’ upcoming wedding!