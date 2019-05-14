Model Jay Alvarrez Reveals James Charles Slid Into His DMs Saying ‘You’re Hot’: He’s ‘Got No Game’

Amid James Charles’ drama with Tati Westbrook, another star has emerged with some tea. Male model Jay Alvarrez is now claiming that James slid into his DMs with overly flirtatious comments.

Before being disowned by a number of friend and fellow celebs, James Charles slid into Jay Alvarrez’s DMs, the male model claims. Jay, 23, has unveiled even more new details about disgraced beauty blogger, and shared screenshots of one conversation in particular they had. James messaged the model first by saying, “hi daddy” befoore conversation Jay complimented James’ makeup skills. However, when Jay asked why James was sending him direct messages, Jay got overly flirtatious. “lmao you’re hot,” the YouTuber responded to the message. When sharing the screenshot to his Instagram stories, Jay topped off the post by saying James has “no game.” Ouch.

James, who identifies as straight, was quick to make it clear he wasn’t interested. “Appreciate that my guy I’m as straight as could be,” the model responded. However, he’s not the first to come forward and say that James made an advance on him. James’ ongoing feud with Tati Westbook, only escalated when she revealed that James had been flirty with her own husband.

The new, revealing info arrived on the same day that another star jumped to James’ defense. YouTube sensation Nikita Dragun is one of the true few still on his side, and in a new Tweet, revealed why she thinks the controversy is being blown out of proportion. “I heard a situation needed some clarification,” she wrote to her followers on May 13. She then proceeded to share a set of text messages from the day that James “betrayed” his long-time friend, Tati, and linked up with her rival company Sugar Bear Hair at Coachella. “My friend was in an emergency and texted me in the moment… unfortunately since @dragunbeauty used all of our marketing budget on the fantasy, i connected him with sugar bear. nothing shady,” she explained.

Lmfao did James Charles really try to slide into Jay Alvarez’s DMs? 😂😂🤬 pic.twitter.com/7SRzMXa1RF — Amy Tran (@aimelynnn) May 14, 2019

As fans know, James was disowned by Tati after he was seen supporting Sugar Bear Hair at the 2019 Coachella Festival, despite that being her rival company.