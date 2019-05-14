‘FBI’s Missy Peregrym Reveals Her Hopes For S2: I Would Love To Get ‘More Personal’ With The Characters

The season 1 finale of ‘FBI’ airs May 14 but the show will be returning for a second season in the fall. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Missy Peregrym about what she’d like to see in season 2 and more.

The FBI season 1 finale is taking high stakes to a whole new level. A woman with information about the death of Maggie’s husband is abducted, leading OA and the team to uncover a criminal operation larger than anyone imagined. Also, Dana puts her career in jeopardy when she stands by and allows Maggie to work on this case that has such a personal connection to her. The hit CBS series has already been renewed for season 2 and HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Missy Peregrym about her season 2 hopes.

“I mean, for me, what I would love to see personally is the dynamic of the characters,” Missy told HollywoodLife. “I would like to see more personal things happen between them as we are doing our job because that is what I find really interesting. Look, if we are going to go for a really long time there are only a certain amount of things that the FBI can handle. You know, we are going to get a lot of bombs, a lot of threats, massacres. But how are we going to do our job? Because I do care about us and why does it matter? And those things get to be defined and I really think we have this excitement because we have a season 2. They have been really able to plan for this and think about these things because the first year is really tricky to figure out what your look is and what your rules are for this world and so what I would love to see is more character dynamics with work.”