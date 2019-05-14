Blac Chyna Appears To Throw Her Shoes At Hairdresser In Wild Video From Fight Outside Her Home

Blac Chyna and her hairdresser reportedly got into a fight on May 11 and part of the incident was caught on tape. The furious mom-of-two appeared to shut down the conflict with her shoes.

Blac Chyna welcomed in her 31st birthday on May 11 by reportedly getting into a fight with her hairdresser at her Los Angeles home, according to TMZ. But, while the stylist claims that the mom-of-two allegedly pulled a knife on her, the outlet has obtained surveillance footage of part of the conflict. The clip, which was published on May 14, appears to show the former reality TV star pull off her shoes and throw them at her hairstylist.

The whole dramatic incident allegedly started as an argument over payment for the hairdresser’s services. The stylist filed a police report accusing Chyna of pulling a knife on her, but sources close to Rob Kardashian’s ex deny that claim. They accuse the hairdresser of hurling soda cans at Chyna’s car, according to a May 11 TMZ report. The blurry clip obtained by site, seems to partially back up the former erotic dancer’s claim. At first a woman can be seen throwing objects at a vehicle parked at Chyna’s San Fernando Valley home. Then Chyna struts out, appears to pull off her shoes, throw them in the woman’s direction and then walk away.

LAPD officer Jeff Lee wouldn’t confirm to HollywoodLife that the mom is at the center of the police report, but he did confirm that an investigation into an incident that took place on her block is ongoing. “It’s going to be investigated just like any other ADW (assault with a deadly weapon) case,” he said. “It’ll be handed over to detectives and they’ll do their due diligence to try to locate any witnesses and any evidence and close out the case.” The officer confirmed that the incident took place at 4:25 that morning and that the alleged “suspect threatened the victim with a knife and struck the victim with some kind of object.”

Chyna’s 6-year-old son King was reportedly at her house at the time. While TMZ claims that the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services is now involved in the case as a result, the department will not confirm or deny that report to HollywoodLife. We also reached out to Chyna’s rep, but we’ve yet to receive a comment.

Chyna has two children – King with her rapper ex, Tyga, and daughter Dream, 2, with Rob.