Why Don’t We’s Jack Avery Reveals He & GF Gabriela Welcomed A Baby Girl Last Month In Mother’s Day Post

Surprise! Why Don’t We lead singer Jack Avery has revealed that he became a dad in April, as girlfriend Gabriela Gonzalez gave birth to their daughter Lavender May and now they’re sharing the first pics.

Why Don’t We’s Jack Avery decided to use Mother’s Day to announce that he’s a first time dad! He and his Instagram Influencer girlfriend Gabriela Gonzalez welcomed baby daughter Lavender May Avery into the world on April 22. The 19-year-old revealed that he’s a new parent in a May 12 Instagram post showing him holding his daughter alongside Gabriela while surrounded by their extended family, who all sweetly dressed in the color lavender in honor of Jack’s little one’s name.

“This has been the most humbling experience of my entire life. It has forever changed my life in the best way possible. Today is a very special day though. Gabriela, (my angel) is the most selfless person I have ever met in my life. She is the one that keeps me going and makes me work harder for my dreams every single day. I am so blessed to be able to call her the mother of our child and the woman I get to come home to every night,” Jack began a lengthy Instagram post announcing the birth.

The singer went on to wish his own mom and Gabriela’s mom Lisa Happy Mother’s Days, thanking them for their love and support. He finished his post by adding, “I also want to say Happy Mother’s Day to Gabriela. My love, you are the mother of our child and there is no one else in this world that I would want to be with. You are my other half, and i’m so lucky to call you mine. I love you forever. And now, the most amazing possible thing that could ever enter my life is my gorgeous daughter. I want all of you to meet the most precious little girl in the world. Lavender May Avery. I’m gonna show you the whole world and protect you forever. Cheers to a very happy day and an amazing new life that has changed my whole world in the most amazing way! I love you all.”

Gabriela shared a pic from her hospital bed where she had just given birth, kissing her newborn on the head. “The gift of Life. What a beautiful gift God so graciously has given us. On April 22, 2019 we got to finally meet our new best friend💜 ..And now we get to introduce her to you! Meet Lavender May Avery..The most delicate and precious flower✨👼🏻 I’m so thankful for all the love and support surrounding her. I am so excited that I get to share all of our little milestones with you! Our Little Earth Day baby..ready to save the earth,” she wrote next to the precious pic.