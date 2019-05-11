Kim Kardashian Tweets Lil Nas X & Kanye West Pic But Fans Think North’s Face Is The Best Part

We’re living for shade queen North West right now. The oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and North West took a salty pic with musician Lil Nas X.

You know what they say… be careful what you wish for! While Lil Nas X, 20, is one of the biggest names in music right now due to his collaboration on the “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, 57, it doesn’t look like all are impressed. He asked Kim Kardashian, 38, if she would share a pic of him with Kanye West, 41, and she happily obliged. But fans soon noticed that Kim and Kanye’s daughter North, 5, didn’t look all too pleased herself!

In the pic, North sat on her dad’s shoulders while he sat in a golf cart. She had a sour face on while Lil Nas X posed with the famous rapper. Her unimpressed glance could be due to a number of factors and not that she herself doesn’t like Lil Nas X! It could’ve been due to being tired, hungry, thirsty, or just exhausted from being out in the sun.

But the young music star took it all in stride and thanked Kim for posting the pic – no harm, no foul. However, fans still reacted to the funny photo. One fan replied, saying, with a zoom-in on North’s face, “daddy who tf is this ?” The musician funnily commented on all of it himself and said, “North was not feelin me.” Another person said, “It’s cuz your [sic] wearing jordan’s.” Lil Nas X replied, “i’m wearing yeezys to the next sunday service i attend.”

We hope Lil Nas X’s feelings weren’t too hurt – seems like he has a fan in Kim, at least! And regardless, he’s not doing too badly right now with all the success he’s having. Maybe next time, North will warm up to him – but if not, we hope to have photo evidence yet again!