Bret Michaels’ Beautiful, Blonde Daughter Raine, 18, Poses In Tiny Silver Bikini & Her Dad Loves It

Bret Michael’s eldest daughter Raine is making a splash in the highly coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 issue and the Poison lead singer is one

Bret Michaels, 56, is one proud papa! The “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” rocker’s 18-year-old daughter Raine Michaels posed for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, and her dad couldn’t keep himself from boasting about her. “The amazing @si_swimsuit edition is out TODAY featuring @rainee_m!” he gushed on Instagram. The Rock of Love star also mentioned Tyra Banks, Camille Kostek, and Alex Morgan who each landed solo covers for the publication, adding, “@tyrabanks @camillekostek & @alexmorgan13 are #rockstars and Raine is honored to share the pages with these strong beautiful souls.”

“Raine, who is studying journalism at Belmont University, could not be more thankful for being part of the entire experience & she is so grateful for the opportunity this year, especially because the magazine has been so open to seeing all these incredible women for their own individual characters, shapes & strengths! Congrats to all of them!” the doting dad added.

Raine showed off her flawless physique in a tiny silver bikini with triangle top and barely there bottoms. Her long blonde locks flowed past her shoulders while frolicking in the warm waters of The Bahamas. The college freshman shared the photo to her own Instagram account and wrote: “W❤️W! Feeling so much love and gratitude today. Thank you so much @mj_day and everyone else at @si_swimsuit for making my dreams come true!!” The daughter of actress and former model Kristi Lynn Gibson, 48, added that she was “so honored” to be one of the six SI Swim Search finalists who earned a place in the coveted issue.

We reported earlier that the beauty was overwhelmed with excitement after finding out she was a finalist. Raine took to Instagram on Jan. 30 and posted one of her SI test shots with the caption, “Feeling so many emotions right now as I announce that I am moving onto the Top 6 of the #siswimsearch and will officially be a part of the 2019 @si_swimsuit issue that comes out this May!! So beyond grateful to everyone that has believed in me since the beginning of this journey and to everyone who is just joining me I love you all too!!”