NXIVM Sex Cult: ‘Smallville’s’ Allison Mack No Longer Under Leader’s Spell After Guilty Plea — She Wept

Allison Mack was once so dedicated to NXIVM founder Keith Raniere that she admittedly engaged in ‘criminal conduct’ for him. But his spell over her ‘is broken,’ says the groups’ former publicist, who claims to have inside information.

Smallville star Allison Mack stunned her many fans on April 8, when she admitted to her involvement in an alleged sex cult that reportedly branded women with NXIVM founder Keith Raniere‘s initials. But, after years of devotion to the self-proclaimed guru, and the man the prosecution calls her “slave master,” Allison seems to have turned against him. First, she pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, and one count of racketeering (including extortion and forced labor) for her alleged time with NXIVM. And now, she is widely predicted to testify against him during the trial, which started May 7 and is expected to last six weeks.

According to Frank Parlato, a former NXIVM publicist, who helped to expose the shocking inner workings of the alleged cult, Allison has woken up to the “ugly truth” of Keith Raniere. He tells HollywoodLIfe EXCLUSIVELY, “The spell has been broken for Allison. What I hear from my sources is that she’s no longer under Keith’s control. She’s still in the process of trying to come to terms with everything and I’m hearing she’s very bruised right now, but she has cut ties with Keith Raniere and she is now facing up to the ugly truth about him.”

It should be noted that Frank has his own legal history with NXIVM — specifically the uber-rich Seagram’s Liquor heiress,Clare Bronfman, who’s been accused of using her massive fortune to help finance the alleged cult. In 2015 she was a key witness when the federal government brought charges against Frank alleging that he had stolen $1 million from the Bronfmans during the time he was representing NXIVM. Later, more charges including mail fraud and tax evasion were added, but all the charges were subsequently dropped.

In spite of the lawsuit launched against him, which Frank asserts was a tactic to silence him from speaking out about NXIVM, he continues to make noise about the group and it’s purported leader. Now that NXIVM leader Keith is standing trial in Brooklyn federal court charged with multiple crimes, including sex trafficking and manufacturing child pornography, Frank is making it a point to be there too, watching.

Frank tells us that he was there when Allison and Keith were last in the same court room together, in April 2019, and reveals that the interactions he witnessed between them were telling. “The last time she and Keith were in the same court room, just a few days before she entered her guilty plea, she refused to even make eye contact with him. She turned her body away; it was clear by her body language she did not want to even look at him.”

Frank reports that based on what he saw, Allison “was very emotional when she spoke to the court.” “She wept and wept, and she admitted that Keith had fooled her,” he says. “This is a traumatic time for Allison; she isn’t just facing the end of her life as she knows it, she’s doing it with the world watching. Here she was this beloved TV star with so many fans and now, she’s become ten times more famous for her involvement in NXIVM.”

But public humiliation isn’t the only punishment Allison is enduring. She’s also facing up to 20 years imprisonment for her alleged crimes and is currently under house arrest. Luckily for Allison, she’s not totally alone in this — her family is standing by her, according to Frank. “Allison’s very fortunate to have her parents, I am hearing they have been there for her every step of the way, they are her best friends right now,” reveals Frank. “She’s living with them and she is still wearing an ankle monitor. She can only leave the house for very specific things like going to church, going to school or to get groceries. Even though she’s signed her cooperation agreement, that hasn’t changed, she’s still being monitored 24/7.”